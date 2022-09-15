Vantiq Secures Patent to Advance State of the Art for Distributed Software

Leader in Edge-to-Cloud Applications Expands Its Intellectual Property Portfolio With Solution to Optimize How Event-Driven IoT Applications Are Distributed

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vantiq, Inc., provider of the leading low-code application development platform for distributed real-time systems, today announced that the company has been granted a U.S. patent for “deployment of an event-driven application in an IoT environment.”

Awarded on July 26, 2022, to inventors Paul Butterworth, Evan Zhang and Steve Langley, the new patent, number 11,397,620 B2, describes proprietary technology developed by Vantiq to optimize the deployment and operation of distributed applications across various computing environments – including data centers, public or private cloud infrastructure, and/or edge computing and IoT environments.

“The significance of this unique technology is that you’re automatically assured that processing is happening in the optimal place at the optimal time,” explained Vantiq Chief Technology Officer Paul Butterfield. “The end result is that performance is improved dramatically.”

Processing in the right place—cloud, edge and anywhere in between

The assignment of processing is often trial-and-error, and Vantiq’s approach ensures that application processing occurs in the best place at the best time, whether it be in the cloud, at the edge, or anywhere in between.

Democratizing distributed computing

Vantiq provides the leading low-code platform for building and deploying distributed, real-time solutions that connect IoT sensors, AI systems and humans. In particular, the platform simplifies how business applications are partitioned and distributed, with user organizations able to change or reorganize their deployment choices very quickly – in a matter of seconds or minutes, without writing or revising any code. This patented approach democratizes distributed computing by making it easy and efficient for users to optimize distributed computing strategies without legions of developers or years of time to make it happen.

Functionality described in the patent includes Vantiq’s approach to automatically assigning the elements of a software application to the different nodes of a given distributed computing environment. Vantiq creates these deployment models, automatically and in real time, while offering users the capability to adjust their application deployment strategies via a graphical interface.

“This addition to our growing portfolio of intellectual property is truly significant because no other firm does what Vantiq does. The ability to dynamically design and adjust application deployment strategies is a huge time-saver for our customers, enabling them to optimize performance without coding,” continued Butterfield. “We are thrilled with the patent award and congratulate Evan and Steve – as well as the wider Vantiq team – for driving this innovation forward and delivering a true breakthrough in low-code.”

About Vantiq

Vantiq provides a truly breakthrough platform that supports use cases of the future, where massive computing and networking power resides in things such as sensors and cameras, devices that fit into a human hand, and the near infinite capacity of the cloud. Vantiq’s platform is the first product that allows enterprises to much more easily create genuinely real-time, genuinely distributed solutions capable of millisecond decision making and response times. It integrates apps that live at the edge, inside specialist devices and inside the cloud, almost without integration effort. Vantiq was founded in 2015 by software veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, co-founders of Forte Software. For more information, please visit Vantiq at www.vantiq.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

