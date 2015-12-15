Turtle Beach Unveils the VelocityOne Rudder Pedals & VelocityOne Stand as New Add-On Accessories for the Award-Winning VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System

The VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System & New VelocityOne Rudder Pedals Perfectly Mount to the VelocityOne Stand for the Ultimate In-Flight Experience

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today revealed the Turtle Beach® VelocityOne™ Rudder Pedals and Turtle Beach® VelocityOne™ Stand as the newest additions to the brand’s growing lineup of gaming simulation accessories. The VelocityOne Rudder and Stand are designed to pair perfectly with the award-winning Turtle Beach® VelocityOne™ Flight Universal Control System, as well as with other yoke and racing wheel and pedal setups.





Flight simmers can now elevate their setup to new levels of realism with Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Rudder Pedals. For flight sim fans on Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, the new Rudder Pedals feature dual pedal configurations for light aircraft and heavy airline setup, with a smooth rudder axis and non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes for fluid movements and longer product life with zero maintenance. Differential brakes allow for tight turns and precise runway braking control, while swappable springs, and adjustable pedal width and shape provide added realism whether flying a light aircraft, heavy airliner, or fighter jet. Plus, multiple stable mounting solutions keep the VelocityOne Rudder Pedals firmly planted on a variety of surfaces. Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Rudder Pedals are available for pre-order today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $299.99 MSRP and launches October 31, 2022.

Flight sim fans can securely mount and store their complete setup with Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Stand. Also designed to ensure a perfect fit with the VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System and VelocityOne Pedals, the VelocityOne Stand is also compatible with other flight simulation and racing simulation wheel and pedal accessories. The VelocityOne Stand has a built-in quick release latch for adjusting the height, angle, and length to adapt to any player and environment. Additionally, the upper mounting platform tilts for proper yoke or wheel placement, and the lower platform can be similarly adjusted for rudder or racing pedals. The VelocityOne Stand’s reversible design allows it to be used facing either direction, and solid steel mounting platforms are predrilled to work with VelocityOne Flight & VelocityOne Rudder products. Anti-wobble, adjustable rubber feet keep the VelocityOne Stand firmly planted, and a convenient fold-flat design allows for stowing away easily without needing to unmount your accessories. The VelocityOne Stand is also available for pre-order today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for a $199.99 MSRP and launches December 2022.

“Combined with the Velocity One Flight, the new VelocityOne Pedals and Stand create the best, most complete and modern flight simulation control system on the market,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’ve teased the Pedals and Stand behind closed doors over the past few weeks to great early reception from the flight sim community. With full details now available, including expanded compatibility with other products, we know fans will be excited to complete their setups with the VelocityOne Pedals and Stand when they launch.”

The complete list of VelocityOne Rudder Pedals features includes:

Ultra-Smooth Rudder Axis: A single, return-to-center axis provides fluid, low-friction precision forward and backward movement for accurate directional control. Friction-free linear bearings allow for smooth, accurate and maintenance free operation. Two sets of swappable springs for the main rudder axis provide additional adjustability to set the perfect feel.

A single, return-to-center axis provides fluid, low-friction precision forward and backward movement for accurate directional control. Friction-free linear bearings allow for smooth, accurate and maintenance free operation. Two sets of swappable springs for the main rudder axis provide additional adjustability to set the perfect feel. Differential Brakes: The spring-loaded brake pedals deliver precise runway braking control, or steering assist when pressing one pedal at a time.

The spring-loaded brake pedals deliver precise runway braking control, or steering assist when pressing one pedal at a time. Swappable Pedals: Two sets of interchangeable pedals swap out easily and provide realistic replication of light aircraft or airliner style pedals.

Two sets of interchangeable pedals swap out easily and provide realistic replication of light aircraft or airliner style pedals. Adjustable Pedal Width: Adjustable pedal width accommodates a wide range of users, and plane types. Plus, when not in use, the adjustable footprint provides convenient storage.

Adjustable pedal width accommodates a wide range of users, and plane types. Plus, when not in use, the adjustable footprint provides convenient storage. Precise, Long-Lasting Axes: Non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes deliver high-resolution data and longer product life over standard potentiometers.

Non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes deliver high-resolution data and longer product life over standard potentiometers. Stable Mounting Solutions: Sturdy metal construction with rubber pads and carpet grips on the bottom provide a stable base on a wide range of surfaces and has pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting to existing home cockpits.

Sturdy metal construction with rubber pads and carpet grips on the bottom provide a stable base on a wide range of surfaces and has pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting to existing home cockpits. Universal PC Compatibility: Plug the two-meter USB-C to USB-A cable directly into the PC to add VelocityOne Rudder Pedals to your existing setup.

Plug the two-meter USB-C to USB-A cable directly into the PC to add to your existing setup. Take Flight on Xbox: Press the mode button to switch from PC to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One using the included pass-through cable. Requires the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System to work on Xbox consoles.

The complete list of VelocityOne Stand features includes:

Adjustable Design: Utilizing quick-release clamps, the VelocityOne Stand allows for precision height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms.

Utilizing quick-release clamps, the allows for precision height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms. Solid Steel Build: A durable steel build keeps simulation accessories securely mounted, plus VelocityOne -specific & universal style mounting holes allow for permanent installation of simulation accessories.

A durable steel build keeps simulation accessories securely mounted, plus -specific & universal style mounting holes allow for permanent installation of simulation accessories. Universal Compatibility: The VelocityOne Stand is built for the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System and VelocityOne Rudder Pedals , and works with most other third-party yokes, racing wheels, rudder pedals, and racing pedals.

The is built for the and , and works with most other third-party yokes, racing wheels, rudder pedals, and racing pedals. Fold-Flat Design: VelocityOne Stand folds flat without the need to remove any accessories, allowing you to keep your setup installed but stow it away conveniently.

folds flat without the need to remove any accessories, allowing you to keep your setup installed but stow it away conveniently. Reversible: Versatile design lets you reverse the orientation of the main shaft depending on your preference.

Versatile design lets you reverse the orientation of the main shaft depending on your preference. Adjustable Rubber Feet: Anti-wobble rubber feet are adjustable to ensure the VelocityOne Stand stays firmly planted.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach simulation products, controllers, gaming headsets, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

