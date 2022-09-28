NextRNA Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming BioPharm America and Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextRNA Therapeutics, a biotechnology company unlocking the potential of non-coding RNAs to develop novel and transformative therapeutics, today announced management’s participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

BioPharm America

September 28 – 29, 2022

Boston (In-person event)

JS Cleiftie, MS, MBA, Chief Business Officer and Head of Finance

Available for one-on-one meetings

Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

October 3 – 4, 2022

NYC (In-person event)

Dominique Verhelle, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

Corporate Presentation: Mon., Oct. 3, 10:30 – 10:55 am

Long Non-Coding RNA Panel: Mon., Oct. 3, 3:00 – 3:45 pm

About NextRNA Therapeutics

NextRNA is a biotechnology company unlocking the potential of non-coding RNAs to develop transformative medicines for multiple diseases. The company is leveraging its proprietary technology platform to identify non-coding RNAs and their interacting proteins responsible for disease, and to develop selective small molecules to disrupt these interactions.

For more information, please visit www.nextrnatx.com.

Contacts

Media:
Liz Melone

[email protected]

 

