NextRNA Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming BioPharm America and Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextRNA Therapeutics, a biotechnology company unlocking the potential of non-coding RNAs to develop novel and transformative therapeutics, today announced management’s participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
BioPharm America
September 28 – 29, 2022
Boston (In-person event)
JS Cleiftie, MS, MBA, Chief Business Officer and Head of Finance
Available for one-on-one meetings
Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
October 3 – 4, 2022
NYC (In-person event)
Dominique Verhelle, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer
Corporate Presentation: Mon., Oct. 3, 10:30 – 10:55 am
Long Non-Coding RNA Panel: Mon., Oct. 3, 3:00 – 3:45 pm
About NextRNA Therapeutics
NextRNA is a biotechnology company unlocking the potential of non-coding RNAs to develop transformative medicines for multiple diseases. The company is leveraging its proprietary technology platform to identify non-coding RNAs and their interacting proteins responsible for disease, and to develop selective small molecules to disrupt these interactions.
For more information, please visit www.nextrnatx.com.
