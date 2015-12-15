TSIA Honors Informatica with 2022 STAR Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Customer Success

Informatica’s Customer Success Organization Recognized as Among the Best in the Industry

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technology & Services Industry Association® (TSIA), the leading association for today’s technology and services organizations, has awarded Informatica with the 2022 STAR Award for innovation and excellence in three key categories: Customer Growth & Renewal, Customer Success and Support Services Automation, all in one year. As a winner in five TSIA STAR award categories since 2020, Informatica now enters the “Hall of Fame,” for one of the highest honors in the technology and services industry, allowing companies to be publicly acknowledged for their accomplishments by their peers as being among the best in the business. Beyond winning in three 2022 STAR award categories, Informatica has also been recognized as a finalist for “Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence.”

“World class customer success organizations bridge the gap between the promise of technology and desired customer outcomes,” said Ansa Sekharan, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Informatica. “As we reinvented ourselves to be a cloud-first company, we have also built a next-generation, AI-powered, customer success organization to deliver hyper-personalized experiences to customers for managing their mission-critical data on the cloud and realize business value. Being recognized in three key categories for customer success by TSIA, a gold standard in technology services, is a testament to Informatica’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and think Customer-first value proposition.”

Companies seeking the STAR Award undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with the winners selected by TSIA’s research practice advisory board members. Since its inception in 1990, the STAR Awards have become one of the highest honors in the technology and services industry, acknowledging the contribution of companies of all sizes to the continual improvement of technology services delivery, product management, subscription sales, and channel partner optimization, industry wide. Informatica has been recognized as a winner in the following three categories of the 2022 TSIA STAR awards:

As the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform gains global momentum and becomes mission-critical for enterprise customers, it is critical to provide the customer with the right insights on their product features usage, automated health checks and anomaly detection integrated within the product. With an AI/ML infused “assurance score,” Informatica provides greater confidence to customers in their cloud journey, frequently resulting in a 15% improvement in time to value.

Customer adoption and expansion is a key indicator and nucleus of Informatica’s operating model. The Predictive Adoption Framework (PAF) integrated with Informatica’s outcome-based success plan is designed to derive consistent and objective grading of product adoption, customer project experience, and engagement experience with a simple scalar-based assessment model helping enterprises answer one critical question throughout their Purchase to Value (P2V) journey: “Is my customer on track to realize value?” PAF has helped the company increase cloud renewal rate and improve customer NPS to over 60%.

As Informatica embarked on scaling its support organization to meet the growing demand for its cloud data management services, it was important to resolve issues with reduced customer effort and greater engineering efficiency. The innovative ML-driven “Case Quality Indicator,” was launched to provide the right information in real-time to customers who opened cases online. This enabled Informatica’s Support organization to drive operational priorities resulting in a delightful customer experience and in a 13% decrease in time to resolution.

“We are honored to congratulate Informatica on their 2022 STAR Awards win,” said Thomas Lah, Executive Director and Executive VP at TSIA. “Winning this prestigious award in three categories of customer success, demonstrates that Informatica has continued to benefit both their customers and organization as a whole with innovations that set them apart from their peers.”

To learn more about TSIA’s STAR Awards, and TSIA membership, visit TSIA.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

About TSIA

The Technology & Services Industry Association® (TSIA) is the world’s leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA’s membership community consists of over 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80% of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

