Tech-first apparel manufacturing & product development platform, Fashinza to attend White Label World Expo NYC

Design to delivery platform solves most major manufacturing problems for the online retail sourcing industry

From design to delivery, the platform provides cost savings through improvement of unit economics on the supply side by leveraging “unutilized capacity” and “optimizing production efficiency”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fashinza, a powerful technology platform solving manufacturing problems, will be available for attendees of the White Label World Expo 2022 in New York City from September 29 through September 30. The team will be onsite to showcase solutions designed to help brands and manufacturers work together directly through a unique digitized supply chain.

Fashinza will showcase ways they are revolutionizing the apparel manufacturing industry through technology-led intervention, taking on industry problems head-on while fueling a culture of transparency, efficiency, sustainability, and automation.

“The retail and eCommerce industries are experiencing a major challenge in balancing the fast evolving consumer demand with cost-effective sustainable supply chain; this is what our team is solving. It’s essential we are at events like this so we can showcase our Tech-based solution and help brands in predicting fashion trends, reducing delayed deliveries, long turnaround times, and other major problems,” says Saloni Acharya, Founder’s Office, Fashinza.

Using AI and Data Science to change the way online retailers source products

As a “one-stop apparel manufacturing platform” that helps brands connect with manufacturers through AI-driven supplier matching, it allows brands to place bulk orders with just one click and discover upcoming fashion trends using a state-of-the-art trend forecasting algorithm.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about:

Design to Delivery support to ensure brands and retailers never run out of stock

Smart Digital factories for a seamless experience with manufacturers

AI and Data-Driven Trend Forecasting, including 45-day production turnaround

End-to-end shipping to anywhere in the world

Customers can use the Fashinza app to track time and action calendars, a tool used in the apparel industry to stay up to date on manufacturing milestones to ensure timely delivery.

The White Label World Expo is the premier destination for thousands of online sellers, retailers, and distributors who connect and collaborate with vital businesses, e-commerce providers, and founders, providing essential infrastructure, tools, and resources.

For additional information, please visit www.fashinza.com.

About Fashinza

Fashinza is an AI-driven B2B marketplace for global fashion supply chains. They make it exceptionally easy for international brands to access design to delivery in as fast as 4 weeks with very low minimums. Fashinza offers access to a transparent production process that can be monitored 24/7 with 100% control enabled by their revolutionary FactoryOS. Their goal is to create a sustainable (i.e. net positive) supply chain by 2030 and empower SMB manufacturers with Industry 4.0 solutions. Fashinza has a roster of over 250 factories that currently serves 300+ brands across 6 countries, including the United States, Canada, UAE and India. The company was co-founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Pawan Gupta, Abhishek Sharma, and Jamil Ahmad.

