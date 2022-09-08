Two Six Technologies Releases “Trust Reimagined” White Paper in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two Six Technologies (“Two Six”), a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, released the white paper “Trust Reimagined: How Agencies Are Securing Their Cloud Architecture in 2022” in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally.

Trust Reimagined describes the security challenges faced by government agencies as they migrate sensitive data to the cloud and develop plans to implement zero trust architecture (ZTA) to protect networks and data.

Two Six enables government agencies’ secure shift to the cloud with the company’s TrustedKeep platform. TrustedKeep allows users to encrypt data at scale using zero trust architecture, while simultaneously controlling who has access to encryption keys that are stored separate from where the data lives, protecting it from any inadvertent access.

“With zero trust, agencies can enforce consistent policies to ensure data is protected at all times whether in transit, in use or at rest,” explained Chris Greenlee, Vice President at Two Six Technologies. “The more we utilize the cloud, the more we need to ensure that we’re building in security from the ground up.”

The Trust Reimagined white paper and more information on the TrustedKeep platform, a proprietary product of Two Six Technologies, are available at https://twosixtech.com/products/trustedkeep/

