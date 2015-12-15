Veteran Technology Executive John Kispert Joins Tassat Group Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tassat® Group Inc., the leading provider of private real-time, blockchain-based payments solutions for commercial banks and their B2B customers, today announced that John H. Kispert has joined its Board of Directors. Kispert is a longtime leader in the technology industry with a strong track record of building high-growth companies.

Kispert was previously Chief Executive Officer at Spansion and President and COO of KLA-Tencor. Under John’s leadership both companies grew from less than $100 million in annual revenues to over $2.5 billion.

“Tassat has built an incredible product that empowers community banks and large financial institutions alike,” said Kispert. “I’m excited to join this team of experts who are paving the way to enable cutting-edge solutions for the financial services industry.”

In addition to his role on Tassat’s board, Kispert is a board member of Silicon Valley-based Ichor Systems (NASDAQ: ICHR), ESS Technology (which he serves as Executive Chairman) and XJet, an Israel-based 3D manufacturing company. He also leads consulting firm Kispert Associates, which provides strategic and financial advice to high-growth technology companies.

“John Kispert is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors,” said Kevin R. Greene, Tassat’s Chairman and CEO. “Given John’s stellar track record building high-growth companies, we welcome his operating experience, leadership and strategic insights at this important time in Tassat’s history, as we build upon our rapid growth and increasing demand for our technology solutions.”

Tassat offers TassatPay®, the only private, permissioned blockchain-based B2B payments platform fully deployed within the U.S. banking regulatory framework. It offers banks and their business customers secure, real-time payment capabilities 24/7/365, including comprehensive Smart Contracts and fully integrated Fedwire functionality.

Among the banks that have adopted TassatPay are Western Alliance Bank, (NYSE: WAL), Signature Bank, Customers Bank (NYSE: CUBI), Cogent Bank and Axos Bank (NYSE: AX). To date, TassatPay has processed more than $500 billion in transactions.

About John Kispert

From 2009-15, John Kispert served as Chief Executive Officer at Spansion, which designed, developed and manufactured flash memory, microcontrollers and other semiconductor industry solutions. He successfully refocused the company’s strategy for growth, leading its turnaround. During his six-year tenure, he helped grow annual revenues from $100 million to $2.5 billion and led the company’s merger with Cypress Semiconductor.

Prior to Spansion, Kispert was President and COO of KLA-Tencor, a supplier of process control and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry which is now known as KLA Corporation (Nasdaq: KLAC). Earlier in his career, Kispert held several senior management positions with IBM.

Kispert holds a bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College, on whose Board of Trustees he serves as Chair of the Finance Committee, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Tassat Group

Tassat Group Inc. is a NY-based technology company that is the leading provider of private blockchain-based, real-time solutions for commercial banks including TassatPay, which enables banks to provide their customers with instantaneous, secure, real-time payments 24/7/365. TassatPay has become the most trusted blockchain-based platform for the banking industry and its B2B customers with more than $500 billion in secure, real-time transactions to date. Tassat has added Smart Contracts and Fedwire functionality to make TassatPay a one-stop shop for B2B Payments. Tassat was honored with a 2021 Google Cloud Customer Award for innovation in financial services. For more information, visit us at www.tassat.com, on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

