Redfin Expands Brokerage to Hilton Head, South Carolina

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com), the tech-powered real estate brokerage, today announced it has launched in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Consumers in this popular vacation destination can now buy and sell homes with local Redfin agents and use Redfin’s website and mobile app to search homes for sale, book on-demand home tours, and track their home’s estimated value with the Redfin Estimate.

“Buyers and sellers across South Carolina have enjoyed working with our agents because of our highly personalized service and technology that makes the moving process easier,” said Tammy Trenholm, Redfin’s South Carolina market manager. “Those who meet us in places like Charleston or Greenville also want to work with Redfin when they buy their vacation home or investment property. We are excited to finally offer that service to consumers who are in the second home market, as well as those who choose to call Hilton Head home.”

Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour, digital marketing on websites and social media, and premier placement on Redfin.com. Redfin charges a 1% listing fee when a customer sells and buys their next home with a Redfin agent, compared to the 2.5-3% listing fee that is typical of most brokerages. For customers who sell with Redfin without buying another home, Redfin charges a 1.5% listing fee, still significantly less than the typical fee. For homebuyers, Redfin makes it easy to receive instant updates the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a local Redfin agent with the click of a button.

Unlike most agents who are independent contractors, Redfin agents are employees, who earn a salary, benefits and bonuses for closed sales. Redfin agents meet customers through the site and app, which lets them focus on serving their customers, rather than spending time finding new ones.

Redfin listing search now covers over 95% of the U.S. population

This year Redfin has also expanded its listing search to include an estimated 570 new counties across 15 states. Over 95% of the U.S. population can now use Redfin’s website and mobile app to search for homes for sale or rent, experience high-resolution 3D home tours, and sign up for instant updates so they know exactly when new homes hit the market or prices drop. With these additions, Redfin now provides these benefits in every county in Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas and Washington for the first time.

“Everyone deserves access to fast notifications about new listings and personalized home recommendations through Redfin, so we’re excited to have brought the site to over 95% of the population,” said Christian Taubman, Redfin’s Chief Growth Officer. “You can now use Redfin to help you move almost anywhere in the US.”

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country’s #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

