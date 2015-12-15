Ivanti Appoints Veteran Tech Executive Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala as Chief Product Officer

Dr. Mukkamala’s new expanded role at Ivanti provides continuity for execution of Ivanti’s strategic product strategy and furthers its mission to enable and secure Everywhere Work for people and organizations globally

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced the appointment of Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala as the new Chief Product Officer, succeeding Nayaki Nayyar in the role. Dr. Mukkamala will be responsible for overseeing the product strategy, vision and roadmap.

Dr. Mukkamala has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security Solutions since the acquisition of RiskSense in August 2021 and has been instrumental in integrating the RiskSense team and portfolio into Ivanti and driving the overall security solution vision. Prior to joining Ivanti Dr. Mukkamala was CEO and Founder of RiskSense, a pioneer in risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, to drive the next evolution of patch management.

“Sri has been a valuable part of the Ivanti leadership team and is well-suited to step into this role,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti. “His promotion to the CPO role ensures continued excellent momentum with our product management and engineering team – and consistent, high-quality delivery of Ivanti solutions to our customers.”

Dr. Mukkamala is a recognized authority in artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks communities with more than 20 years of experience in developing first-to-market solutions and using computational analysis to proactively defend against the cybercrime industry. Dr. Mukkamala previously served as the Chief Strategy Officer and CTO for a think tank that advised the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Intelligence Community that developed Computational Analysis of Cyber Terrorism Against the U.S. (CACTUS), Support Vectors Intrusion Detection, Behavior Risk Analysis of Vicious Executables (BRAVE), and the Strike Team Program. He also holds a patent on Intelligent Agents for Distributed Intrusion Detection System and Method of Practicing.

“I joined Ivanti because of the talented executive team and the opportunity to disrupt the IT and security markets,” said Srinivas Mukkamala, Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “Joining Ivanti was a thoughtful choice a little over a year ago and was because of the opportunity it provided to transform patch management with risk-based vulnerability management and automated patch intelligence to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. My focus will be solving customer problems and leading our talented product and engineering teams who are passionate about innovating and bringing our solutions to market.”

