Wings (WINGS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, the WeWing platform pursues personal mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and convenient payment methods. Its native token Wings (WINGS) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WeWing

WeWing Platform is building MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) that leads personal mobility. Starting with the electric scooter service, WeWing is expanding its business areas to electric vehicle charging, call taxis, shared bicycles, and transportation services. By building the platform with its own IT solution, it’s able to reduce costs by more than 15 – 20%. As much as the cost is saved, it wants to benefit more users and expand the ecosystem.

The team predicted the revitalization of personal mobility from 2020 and participated in the business. Currently, 500 electric scooters are installed and operated in 55 locations, mainly in Busan, South Korea. In the second half of 2022, 500 units will be installed for the transit hub construction project in Busan City. In addition, WeWing will expand its business by installing its electric scooter centered on the transit hub and major universities in major cities nationwide by the end of 2025 in South Korea.

WeWing possesses member recognition and authentication technology through its tagless solution, automatic charging fee payment technology, and has secured a license for sequential charging patent rights, which allows users to charge multiple electric vehicles with one charger sequentially. WeWing also has its own mobile transportation card solution and technology, has been providing transportation card solutions in South Korea for several years, and commercialized the first iOS mobile transportation card technology in South Korea. WeWing will first apply the integrated payment platform to its own electric scooter, electric charger, and call taxi business, and then apply the integrated payment platform to partner companies’ electric scooters, electric vehicle charging stations, and delivery apps.

In addition, WeWing secured business rights for locations with high initial business potential by completing consultations on infrastructure construction with the Busan Regional Transport Association. By the end of 2022, it plans to build an electric vehicle charging infrastructure in 20 places, centering on bus depots and taxi depots, and open the service. It aims to expand the charger infrastructure to 100 major garages nationwide by 2025 and plans to actively participate in the charging roaming system in which existing operators participate.

About WINGS Token

Wings (WINGS) token can be used as cash on WeWing platform. When a user uses an electric scooter through the WeWing Platform, 5 – 15% of the usage fee is accumulated as Wings Point. To use the Wings Point, the user exchanges them to Wings Token. Both the exchanged Wings Token and the Wings Token purchased through the token exchange can be conveniently paid for in all transactions offered by the WeWing Platform.

Based on Polygon network, WINGS has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e. 1,500,000,000) tokens, of which 13.3% is provided for private sale, 33.3% is allocated for the ecosystem, 16.7% is allocated to partners, 6.7% will be used for marketing, another 6.7% will be used for development, 10% goes into the Wings foundation, 6.7% is provided for operation, 4.6% is allocated to early contributors, 1% is provided for the bounty, and the rest 1% is allocated to advisors.

The WINGS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 8, 2022, investors who are interested in the WeWing investment can easily buy and sell WINGS token on LBank Exchange right now.

