XSELL Technologies Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgenteXp–XSELL Technologies, a leader in conversational AI for contact center agent optimization, announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized information security standard created and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

XSELL Technologies’ certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States, upon successful completion of a formal audit process. This certification is evidence that XSELL Technologies has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer and partner data – essential to a customer-focused, data-driven organization.

Comments on the News

“We are excited about this accomplishment and are proud of the work that went into achieving XSELL’s ISO 27001 certification. Preparing for the third-party accreditation process was truly a cross-functional effort for the organization. Several teams collaborated to implement necessary and effective practices that embody our company values of ‘Open for Business’ and ‘Know Us By Our Results.’ This is evidence of our commitment to build and sustain trust with our customers,” Diallo Gentry, Head of Cybersecurity & IT Risk Management, XSELL Technologies.

“The ISO 27001 certification reinforces our commitment to our customers and partners to protect their information, in all forms, across the XSELL Agent Experience real-time coaching solution,” Mark Stoehr, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer, XSELL Technologies. “This accomplishment demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative solutions while meeting the security and compliance requirements that our Fortune 50 customers and partners both require and demand.”

XSELL’s AI-powered technology takes a data-driven approach to consistently delivering top performer outcomes across the contact center by identifying and replicating specialized skill sets, with precision and at scale, across every agent, enterprise-wide. With XSELL Agent Experience, businesses can access AI-generated guidance to improve their customer and agent experience in real-time across the enterprise, driving tangible results across sales and service, including increased NPS scores, decreased average handle time (AHT), and increased speed to proficiency.

About XSELL Technologies

XSELL Technologies was founded on the belief that the behaviors of the best contact center agents could be learned, replicated, and amplified to every agent in real-time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers. Today, the XSELL team is partnering with Fortune 50 customers to drive quantifiable improvements in sales results, service metrics, agent engagement, and the overall customer experience. Visit www.xselltechnologies.com for more information and to request a demo.

