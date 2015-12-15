Regions Bank Strengthens Real Estate Capital Markets Capabilities with the Addition of Industry Veteran Kelly Henderson

Henderson to serve as syndications lead for Regions Affordable Housing’s distribution business.

GREAT NECK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AffordableHousing—Regions Bank on Monday announced Kelly Henderson has joined the company’s Real Estate Capital Markets division and will serve as syndications lead for Regions’ Affordable Housing group.

As syndications lead, Henderson will manage the distribution of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funds, including the screening of proposed terms with potential investors and supporting selected investors through commitment processes. Henderson will also help source and develop investor relationships for proprietary and multi-fund-level investments.

Henderson will be based in the company’s Great Neck, New York, office and will report directly to Jon Burckin, head of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Distribution for Regions. Henderson brings over 30 years of experience in the LIHTC industry to her new role. Her real estate career began at Nutter, McClennen & Fish, and she has held positions at Alliant Asset Management Company, WNC & Associates, and Berkadia.

Henderson’s diversified experience includes secured lending transactions, tax credit syndications, underwriting, and originations. Closing over 120 LIHTC transactions totaling approximately $1 billion in equity syndications, Henderson has extensive transactional experience in structuring and closing transactions nationwide with complex funding sources.

“Real Estate Capital Markets is a strategic focus area for Regions, and we’re delighted to add Kelly’s depth of experience and knowledge to our capabilities,” Burckin said. “With 30 years of experience, Kelly’s affordable housing background, tangible market insights, and specialization in tax credit syndication will all prove to be important assets to our team and our clients.”

Henderson earned her Juris Doctor from the New England School of Law and her Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

Regions Affordable Housing LLC is a national LIHTC investor, syndication firm, and leader in affordable housing. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the LIHTC program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS MAH Lender, HUD/FHA Affordable Lender, and Freddie Mac Optigo TAH lender.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Regions News Online: regions.doingmoretoday.com

Regions News on Twitter: @Regions News

Contacts

Alicia Anger



Regions Bank



205-264-4551