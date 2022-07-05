Amazon Selects Industry-Leading Online Learning Platform Springboard as Education Partner for Career Choice Program

Tailored Program to Train Hourly Amazon Employees for High-Growth, In-Demand Careers in Data Analytics and Software Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard, an industry-leading online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through comprehensive, mentor and instructor-led programs, announced today that it has been added as an Amazon Career Choice partner. Career Choice is an education benefit that empowers Amazonians to learn new skills through technical training and career advancement programs for career success. Springboard will provide tailored programs to train Amazon employees to transition into high-growth, in-demand careers in data analytics and software engineering.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Career Choice and working together to create outsized impact for Amazon employees across the country,” says Gautam Tambay, CEO and co-founder of Springboard. “This partnership is a natural continuation of our mission to transform one million lives by 2030, and particularly in today’s uncertain economy, we’re excited to be a part of a progressive shift towards a workplace focused on employees and their goals.”

Eligible Amazon employees throughout the U.S. will be able to enroll with Springboard beginning in November, with programs beginning early next year. “We’re committed to providing educational opportunities for our employees across many different fields of interest. One way of doing that is by providing access to educational programs and reskilling opportunities in high-growth tech careers,” said Tammy Thieman, global director for Career Choice at Amazon.

The program aims to provide new pathways to career advancement opportunities, with a focus on preparing fulfillment center employees for transformational, high-growth tech careers. In the next ten years, occupations in the tech industry are projected to grow at twice1 the rate of the national average – with a persisting labor shortage, creating new pathways for individuals to enter into tech careers is essential.

With nearly a decade of experience delivering programs that have successfully re-skilled tens of thousands of people to date, through partnerships with Amazon and others, Springboard is now applying its unique, cohort-based, human-guided learning approach to the corporate learning and employee development market, a $357 billion market according to Statista2. Through Springboard for Business, the company’s enterprise offering for businesses and corporations, Springboard guides employees at Fortune 500 companies through its uniquely tailored programs, which combine 1-on-1 mentorship with live and instructor-led sessions. Programs are available for upskilling and reskilling, and offer customized, company-specific projects to provide employees with the most up-to-date skill sets to drive business impact through contextualized and company-specific learning.

To learn more about Amazon’s Career Choice program or for Amazon employees who want to sign up, go to: https://www.amazoncareerchoice.com

If interested in becoming a Springboard enterprise partner, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://learn.springboard.com/business/ to learn more.

About Springboard

Founded by Parul Gupta and Gautam Tambay in 2013, Springboard is on a mission to transform one million lives through education by 2030. Springboard believes that each student is unique, and needs a learning experience designed to fit their life’s pace, supported by advisors and mentors. More than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive, mentor-led online learning programs. Graduates have landed jobs with employers like Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more.

Through Springboard for Business the company partners with businesses to bridge skills gaps through learning that prepares functional teams with the most in-demand and essential skills. Students take on relevant, real projects dramatically increasing learning momentum, retention and skill application in their jobs. Springboard delivers mentor-led online programs in strategic thinking, software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, UI/UX design, digital marketing, machine learning, tech sales and more. Springboard for Business has empowered corporate teams across industries at places like Sun Life Financial, HP, and The North Face.

Springboard was recently named one of the 2022 GSV EdTech 150 — a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Springboard is a 2020 Inc. 5000 company based in San Francisco, recently named a Top Workplace for Women by Elpha and a Top 100 Workplace with the Best D&I Initiatives in 2021 by Mogul, and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Telstra Ventures, Vulcan Capital, SJF Ventures, Reach Capital, Pearson Ventures, International Finance Corp., Costanoa Ventures, Learn Capital, and Blue Fog Capital.

