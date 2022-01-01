Gigamon Recognized as the Top Deep Observability Vendor With 68 Percent Market Share

As a proven market leader, Gigamon is uniquely positioned to help customers achieve the full transformational promise of the cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, has been recognized as the leading vendor in the deep observability market, according to a newly published report by market intelligence research firm 650 Group. The deep observability market continues to expand as revenue is projected to reach $278M in 2022, and is forecasted to reach $2B by 2026. Gigamon has seen a significant increase in customer demand as the ecosystem has evolved in parallel, with the company owning a 68 percent market share in the first half of 2022.

The evolution of increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments has led to increases in security and performance blind spots, which have prevented network, security, and cloud IT teams from reaping the full benefits of their existing tools. However, with deep observability capabilities like those found in the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline, IT teams can harness actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of their cloud, security, and observability tools. In turn, organizations can help assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with the maintenance of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

In addition to Gigamon, the deep observability vendors identified in this report include Keysight and Arista, along with comparisons to others in the market such as Kentik and Cribl.

Key findings from this report include:

Deep observability market revenue is projected to be $278M in 2022, with a revenue growth of 68 percent to reach $466M in 2023.

Cloud-delivered deep observability offerings are projected to drive the highest revenue in future years with an expected reach of upwards of $2B by 2026.

Asia Pacific (Excluding China) had the best regional market performance in 2022, with revenue increasing 57 percent in the first half of 2022.

North America drove 58 percent of the market in the first half and is expected to continue to deliver a majority of the revenue through 2026, followed by Europe and then Asia Pacific (Excluding China).

The report indicates that cloud and subscription-based offerings should comprise the majority of revenue during the forecast period.

“The number of complexities across multi-cloud environments has exploded in recent years, and security threats are growing exponentially,” said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst of 650 Group. “As this report affirms, deep observability is quickly becoming a core component to intelligent, automated and secure network management across all organizations. Gigamon is in a unique position to help the market given its history of innovation and leadership in this high-growth market.”

Gigamon has partnered with an ever-expanding ecosystem of technology alliance partners to integrate network-derived intelligence and insights with partners that include Dynatrace, Sumo Logic, New Relic and AWS. Serving some of the world’s largest organizations like Lockheed Martin, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Under Armour and the U.S. Department of Defense, Gigamon enables its customers to extend the value of their cloud, security and observability tools with real-time network intelligence derived from packets, flows and application metadata to deliver defense in depth across their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

650 Research subscribers can download the full report here, and more information on the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline can be found here.

About Gigamon



Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

© 2022 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About 650 Group



650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with over 12 research programs focused on Cloud trends. For more information, visit: https://650Group.com.

