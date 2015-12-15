Rewrite the Identity Governance Playbook with SailPoint Identity Security

SailPoint Identity Security Cloud moves beyond governance to deliver world-class innovation, flexibility, and scalability

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced—during its annual Navigate conference—new innovations infused into the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud. With these updates, SailPoint is helping enterprises move beyond the traditional identity governance approach of looking at access after-the-fact, replacing it with a forward-looking approach to managing access. The platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that speed and standardize the measurement of access risks across the organization, automating complex identity security processes, reducing both business cost and risk while improving productivity.

“Today’s enterprises are faced with the challenge of managing tens—even hundreds—of thousands of digital identities,” said Grady Summers, SailPoint’s EVP of Product. “This exponential growth has only added more complexity to today’s digital environments. When combined with problems like staffing shortages, increasingly complicated compliance regulations, and the rising cost of cyber insurance, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Our goal has always been to help our customers not only address those challenges, but to largely rewrite their identity security playbook – shifting the paradigm from complex to sophisticated yet simple to use. Altogether, this provides the improved user experience and operational efficiency that our customers demand and deserve.”

Newly added to SailPoint Identity Security Cloud are additional intelligence capabilities, including contextual insights into access anomalies and persona-based reporting. These insights are powered by AI and build on SailPoint’s heritage as the first company to drive the vision of AI into identity security. The platform now generates an industry-first Outlier Score with deep contextual insights, standardizing the measurement of access anomalies and providing deeper insights into what factors contributed to the Outlier Score. Comprehensive persona-based dashboards and reporting provide simple data visualization, making information easier for business stakeholders such as internal auditors and identity program sponsors to understand and analyze.

In addition to these new intelligence capabilities, SailPoint also released new SaaS Workflows templates to help organizations automate identity tasks across systems. Whether it is identifying and de-provisioning access for unused SaaS applications based on activity data or automatically generating an access review using the new Outlier score, these new templates will allow organizations to improve efficiency and security across their identity systems.

SailPoint’s recently released ‘The Horizons of Identity’ report indicates that the number of identities in use will only continue to grow over the next 3-5 years. SailPoint Identity Security Cloud is designed to address – at scale – the need and desire for more robust automation capabilities, allowing administrators to automate complex and repetitive identity security processes, including identifying and deprovisioning underutilized SaaS accounts, notifying or disabling accounts when outliers are detected, and certifying access for uncorrelated accounts.

Not only do these capabilities provide stronger security controls, they also help organizations meet regulatory compliance through automated certification of orphaned accounts. The ability to prove security compliance is particularly important as the Wall Street Journal reports that the cost of obtaining or renewing cyber insurance has risen 79% over the past year. Demonstrating basic security capabilities can keep premiums lower. Simplifying compliance also creates a more user-friendly environment, freeing up administrators for more engaging and productive tasks.

With out-of-the-box integration capabilities, SailPoint Identity Security is designed to work seamlessly with existing security tools and allows customers to get up and running quickly. The combination of advanced intelligence, automation, and integration capabilities allows SailPoint Identity Security Cloud to effectively govern access to new applications and resources as they are added to user environments. This world-class innovation and scalability are why SailPoint is trusted by over half of Forbes World’s Most Valuable Brands and continues to be at the forefront of identity security today.

Learn more about SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, or to schedule a demo.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leading provider of identity security for the modern enterprise. Enterprise security starts and ends with identities and their access, yet the ability to manage and secure identities today has moved well beyond human capacity. Using a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the SailPoint Identity Security Platform delivers the right level of access to the right identities and resources at the right time—matching the scale, velocity, and environmental needs of today’s cloud-oriented enterprise. Our intelligent, autonomous, and integrated solutions put identity security at the core of digital business operations, enabling even the most complex organizations across the globe to build a security foundation capable of defending against today’s most pressing threats.

Contacts

Media Relations for SailPoint

Jessica Sutera



VP, Corporate Marketing



(978) 793-0085



[email protected]

Kathryn Hardcastle



Matter Communications



Account Director



(401) 575-9086



[email protected]