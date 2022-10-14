analytica Vietnam exhibition returns to reunite the industry after its 4 years hiatus

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Oct 11, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – analytica Vietnam announces its return on 19-21 April 2023 to reunite the diagnostics laboratory industry in Southeast Asia after 4 years. It is part of the world’s leading series of analytica exhibitions which is headlined by the world’s largest show for this sector in Munich. The upcoming seventh edition of the trade fair for analysis, laboratory technology and biotechnology will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Since its launch in 2009, analytica Vietnam has become the industry’s most vital trade fair in the growing laboratory market in SEA. 2023 will be the first largest face-to-face reunion of the industry to resume its extensive conference program alongside supporting side events to accompany the exhibition. Companies who wish to exhibit can begin registration now for analytica Vietnam and rejoin industry experts – Analytik Jena, Merck, Metrohm, Mettler Toledo, Shimadzu and Water — at the exhibition next spring.

The largely expanding Vietnamese market for analysis, biotechnology and laboratory technology is displayed by the high demand for exhibiting opportunities at analytica Vietnam. In 2019, the trade fair recorded 143 exhibitors spanning 15 countries and more than 4,144 registered trade visitors, marking a rise of 33% in occupied space from its previous edition in 2017. Returning from the pandemic, this event will once again provide its featured exhibitors and trade visitors with a platform to push the exposure of their businesses and networks to new heights.

Re-penetrating Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing market

Vietnam`s economy is increasing rapidly; with an expected real GDP growth of 5.5%-6.5% this past year. Vietnam’s GDP forecast is positive and better than the other ASEAN countries in 2022 with a projected growth of 6.7% in 2023. With that growth rate, Vietnam stands to be one of the most dynamic counties in Southeast Asia where its main growth driver is the processing industry, which grew by an impressive 11% even during the pandemic. The dynamic strength of the economy is also reflected in the great business potential in analytics, laboratory technology and biotech industries which analytica Vietnam will be bringing together.

Face-to-face networking with old and new connections

As the leading exhibition in its sector and the largest trade fair in the analysis, laboratory technology and biotechnology markets, attendees will be exposed to new potential customers from untapped markets at a level they have not experienced in years. The exhibition is also supported by leading institutions, and renowned associations and boasts a myriad of international pavilions including China, Germany, Taiwan and Singapore. Reports from previous editions showed that 98% of visitors would recommend the exhibition to their networks, 93% would attend the upcoming edition and 97% are satisfied with the completeness and breadth of the product range showcased at the trade fair. Exhibitors are also invited to join the offsite lab tours for some valuable insights into a local Vietnamese lab.

“analytica Vietnam’s comeback is set to be the most exciting trade fair for this sector Southeast Asia has yet to expect,” says Michael Wilton, CEO of the trade-fair organizer, MMI Asia Pte Ltd. “I’m excited to witness the reunion of the industry, showcases of new technology and shared knowledge through new and old connections happening again after the world’s recovery from COVID-19,” Michael affirms. Therefore, in 2023, analytica Vietnam will once more integrate the valuable experience of new meetings and the passing of new solutions through a holistic platform.

Further information on analytica Vietnam and registration documents can be found at www.analyticavietnam.com.

analytica Vietnam

With its exhibition areas of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics, analytica Vietnam with the analytica Vietnam conference targets the growing market of Vietnam. 143 exhibitors and 4,144 visitors participated in analytica Vietnam 2019. The trade fair takes place every two years. The upcoming edition will take place from April 19 to 21, 2023 at the SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center www.analyticavietnam.com.

analytica worldwide

Messe Munchen is the world’s leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.

MMI Asia Pte Ltd

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe Munchen in 1992. With subsidiaries in China and India, MMI Asia organizes trade fairs in China, India and ASEAN countries; promotes global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe Munchen fairs worldwide; it also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.

Messe Munchen

Messe Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition centre in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Turkey, South Africaand Vietnam. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representatives abroad from over 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a global presence.

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com