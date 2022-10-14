Sion Power Announces Appointment of Carlos Restrepo as Chief Technology Officer

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Licerion–Sion Power Corporation (Sion Power) announces the appointment of Carlos Restrepo as chief technology officer (CTO). In his role as CTO, he will oversee all activities from the core electrochemistry to the incorporation of cells into application-specific battery packs.

“As Sion Power takes the next step towards commercialization, Carlos’s experience in incorporating cell technologies into commercial energy storage systems will be invaluable,” stated Tracy Kelley, Sion Power’s CEO. “We are extremely fortunate that Carlos has joined the Sion Power family at such a pivotal time.”

Restrepo has more than 20 years of technology experience in a variety of industries, with a focus on energy storage solutions within renewable and clean energy markets, both in commercial and residential spaces. Before joining Sion Power, he was the CTO for Eos Energy Enterprises, a developer of zinc aqueous battery technologies, where he led the Innovation, R&D, Engineering, and IT organizations.

“Extremely excited to join an amazing group of folks that have forged a remarkable history in the next-generation lithium battery space. Sion is at the doorstep of this energy transformation with an incredible opportunity to be a compelling provider of products and solutions suited for high-power, high-energy applications. I positively consider this to be a great place to contribute and grow, in which we can achieve amazing results. I am honored by the appointment and highly motivated to help Sion take solids steps forward to get us there,” said Restrepo.

About Sion Power

Sion Power advances the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion® technology. Licerion® is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion® batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power on the web at www.sionpower.com.

Contacts

Media contact:



Angela Kliever



Dir., Marketing



[email protected]