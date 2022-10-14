Monroe Capital Supports Woodlawn Partners Growth Investment in SheerTrans Solutions

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced today that its independent sponsor team has completed a debt and equity co-investment in SheerTrans Solutions LLC (“Sheer”), a leading provider of third-party logistics and managed transportation services. Monroe partnered on the transaction with Woodlawn Partners and Joe Egertson, the founder of Sheer, who will continue as CEO and has retained a significant ownership stake in the business.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with offices in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, Sheer will use the new capital and partnership to invest in its technology platform, grow its salesforce, and expand its product offering.

“Woodlawn and Monroe are experienced investors with a great reputation for truly partnering with management teams to help businesses accelerate growth,” said Joe Egertson, Founder and CEO of Sheer. “The partnership brings new capital and perspectives that will serve as the catalyst for the next phase of growth at Sheer.”

This transaction is representative of Monroe Capital’s focus on its independent sponsor vertical. The independent sponsor finance vertical focuses on providing comprehensive “one-stop” solutions for independent sponsors seeking financing for acquisitions, mergers, business combinations and recapitalizations.

Greg Bregstone and operating partners Eddie Leshin and Brian Winshall led the investment for Woodlawn Partners. Eddie Leshin was a former executive at American Backhaulers and Coyote Logistics and Brian Winshall was a former executive at American Backhaulers, CH Robinson and AFN.

About SheerTrans Solutions

Sheer is a leading independent managed transportation services company providing a comprehensive offering that includes transportation brokerage services, technology-enabled transportation management services, and integrated logistics platform-as-a-service to address its customers’ total transportation needs. For more information, please visit www.sheerlogistics.com.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

About Woodlawn Partners

Located in Chicago, Woodlawn Partners acquires businesses and becomes directly involved in helping them to achieve long-term potential. The company’s primary responsibility is to provide continued opportunities for employees and value to customers while also tailoring each transaction and succession strategy around a business owner’s personal and financial needs. For more information, please visit www.woodlawnpartners.com.

