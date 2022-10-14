ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) on October 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARMYP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Army Dollar is a multi-platform ecosystem consisting of social media offline events and finance for the fans of the Korean boy band BTS and their fulfillment of wishes. Its premium native token ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) has been listed on LBank Exchange, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Army Dollar

Providing products and services including Twitter and Instagram feeds, BTS news, bulletin board, hot items, and army mall, Army Dollar (ARMY) is a multi-platform ecosystem consisting of social media offline events and finance for the fans of the Korean boy band BTS and their fulfillment of wishes.

Blockchain can realize the idea of a decentralized world, which the initial internet ecology failed to achieve. But in the ARMY ecology, blockchain was inevitably chosen for the goal of a decentralized world. Set up to support the open community, ARMY Foundation functions not as a center like an agency but as an assistant supporting the open community.

A metaverse called ARMY World will be realized by ARMY solely comprised of its love toward BTS. Citizens of ARMY World will make their own world within this ecology. ARMY World is not open to everyone around the globe; it is a world for people sharing a certain interest, a rather closed community. Citizens will receive NFT (Non-Fungible Token) ID as a citizenship to prove their qualification, in a world that is autonomous and self-governing.

There’re a variety of essential space components in ARMY World, including BTS Museum, where citizens’ memories related to BTS will be displayed; Market, where citizens can look around while browsing each product through AR/VR devices; Café, a social scene for citizens’ avatars to sit, rest and talk; Square & Street, where citizens can throw events and BTS concerts can be hosted.

Moreover, ARMY World is not just a closed-off community but also allows guests to enter the world as an open community. Through this, it enables participants who are curious about entering but hesitant due to lack of information to build up experiences.

ARMY will surpass the limits of a community that is a fandom, and will additionally provide a democratic and progressive ecology where anyone interested in BTS can join the fandom, while cooperating with the existing fandom. The self-sustaining ARMY ecology will become a storage where Armies can save their cherished memories, which will allow it to become an ecology with continuous life force.

About ARMYP Token

ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) is the currency to be used in the ARMY World metaverse. The premium tokens provide wider access and have priority over the existing Army Dollar token. Fans of BTS may enjoy online concerts, virtual land purchases, and NFT market place all whilst earning Army Dollar and engaging in ARMY activities within the metaverse called “Armyworld.io”.

Based on ERC-20, the ARMYP token has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 9, 2022, investors who are interested in the Army Dollar investment can easily buy and sell ARMYP token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

