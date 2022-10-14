EnviDa (EDAT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed EnviDa (EDAT) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EDAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Building the future of environmental tracing with blockchain, EnviDa (EDAT) has designed a unique concept that is able to collect environmental data independently. Its native token EDAT has listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing EnviDa

To offer a potential solution towards global warming, the EnviDa project has set itself the task of creating a decentralized solution for the collection of sensitive, future-relevant environmental data.

About EDAT Token

The purpose of the EDAT utility token is to advance the EnviDa project. The proceeds from the token sale will be used to fund the production of hardware components, blockchain development, and infrastructure construction.

The total supply of EDAT is 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens, of which 75% is allocated for PoW mining rewards, 8% is provided for token sale, 5% is allocated to the team, 2.5% will be used for marketing, 3.5% is allocated for partnerships and investors, and the remaining 6% is reserved for EnviDa ecosystem.

The EDAT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 7, 2022. Investors who are interested in the EnviDa investment can easily buy and sell EDAT token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

