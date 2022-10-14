COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

CEB Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/140147_d13eb1dd848b0b62_001full.jpg

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB) leads the transparent and fair cold chain market with its advanced IoT system and innovative APPs. Its native token CEB has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing COLD CHAIN

COLD CHAIN aims to establish an objective, transparent and fair platform through blockchain to build an advanced cold chain. It will build IoT systems in transportation processes that require monitoring, such as product packaging and trucks, and develop apps that can link real-time data to provide all the data that customers need. By introducing electronic services, it will reduce dependence on documents by providing services that can replace the written shipping certificates.

On the COLD CHAIN platform, WEB-based data is accumulated and stored on the Cloud server, and data such as temperature and humidity are encrypted by building a blockchain server. With all these advanced technologies being utilized, COLD CHAIN can provide a variety of solutions, for instance, it can significantly enhance biological preparation management and transportation regulations.

In addition, by developing and introducing a C.E.B Pay payment system, COLD CHAIN plans to proceed with payment directly with customers who use the COLD CHAIN service. Customers can utilize the CEB tokens they have, and users can easily pay logistics costs through C.E.B Pay by utilizing the service provided by COLD CHAIN.

Participants in the platform and token ecosystem of COLD CHAIN receive rewards based on their contribution. CEB tokens are paid to companies and carriers that regularly provide information to build an efficient cold chain ecosystem. In addition, in accordance with COLD CHAIN’s business direction in the future, scholarship concept rewards will be given to participants who pass the test excellently in cold chain-related lectures provided on the platform.

About CEB Token

CEB is the native token of COLD CHAIN ecosystem. It’s being used as compensation for ecosystem participation. Individual customers or companies who need cold chain services can pay transportation costs through CEB. It will also be rewarded when taking the cold chain lecture service provided inside the COLD CHAIN platform.

Based on ERC-20, CEB has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, 20% is allocated for development, 5% will be used for marketing, 60% goes into the foundation, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

The CEB token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the COLD CHAIN investment can easily buy and sell CEB token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of CEB token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about CEB Token:

Official Website: http://coldchain.to/index_en.html

Telegram: https://t.me/Coldchainofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/COLDCHAIN121

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140147