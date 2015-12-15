Asure Expands Tax Filing Capabilities Allowing CPA Firms and Tax Professionals to Scale in Response to Surging ERTC Demand

Leading payroll provider develops proprietary technology in response to tax preparer’s demand for calculating credits and filing amended tax returns associated with ERTC

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced it has developed and implemented a new technology that automates back-office processes for CPAs and tax professionals to calculate and prepare amended tax returns for small businesses claiming ERTC stimulus.

Through collaboration with Asure’s CPA partners, the company has designed technology that automates the back-office transactional processes of calculating compliant tax credits and filing the necessary quarterly amended tax returns for their clients to get ERTC stimulus.

“At Asure, we’re always seeking new ways for technology to support small businesses and the organizations that serve them. Our CPA partners were telling us they couldn’t keep pace with the volume of administrative work associated with ERTC demand. Our technology automates the back-office ERTC work so they can focus on high-value client work,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “We’re excited about this new technology’s ability to help drive organic growth as it allows us to serve even more payroll and non-payroll clients alike.”

The automation technology is an expansion of Asure’s Payroll Tax Management engine, FlexTax, which delivers cloud-based payroll tax processing, reconciliation, and reporting functionality, as well as a 24/7 online tax portal.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. Asure helps small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. Asure also offers these products and services through its network of reseller partners. For more information, visit asuresoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Randal Rudniski

Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis

512-859-3562

[email protected]