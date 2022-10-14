GasBlock (GSBL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GasBlock (GSBL) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSBL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, GasBlock (GSBL) is here to revolutionize global Shale Gas supply chain with increased efficiency and security. Its native token GSBL has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GasBlock

GasBlock is a compound word of Gas and Blockchain, representing the goal of increasing efficiency and security of Shale Gas abstraction, marketing and circulation by adopting blockchain to the whole process of it.

Shale Gas abstraction tolerates 0 error from safety management. Abstraction also tolerates 0 error for assessing economic feasibility. All of them have a room for a break through improvement by adoption of blockchain. GasBlock adopted the Ethereum blockchain’s ERC-20 solution with a proven track record of safety, security, transparency and cost effectiveness through many global transactions, of which transparency and efficiency enables the gas abstracting business.

GasBlock will create a globally unique enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution and platform dedicated to Shale Gas business to provide customized platforms to developers and management organizations that currently play a leading role in Shale Gas mining in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China, and allocate annual service fees and operating profits.

There are multiple participants in GasBlock ecosystem, including an entity assessing the economic feasibility of candidate gas abstracting spots, gas abstracting and mining specialized companies and equipment suppliers, large scale abstraction, refinement and merchandizing companies and factories, global supplier and marketing companies specialized in Shale Gas distribution, etc.

In addition, GasBlock is planning to release a wallet with web3-based technology that has functions such as safe management, possession, transmission, and transaction of coins. After the wallet function is settled, the company plans to introduce a function to disclose the current status of all business processes, especially the current number, and work status, so that all owners can easily understand the business flow.

About GSBL Token

GSBL is the native token of GasBlock that is critical to purchasing essential software, obtaining certificates, and having licenses to build platforms early in the market.

Based on ERC-20, GSBL has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 20% is allocated for global legalization, 20% will be the cost for pre-assessment for economic feasibility for candidate abstracting sites, 15% is provided for building of DB for platform structuring, 20% will be used for license purchase of global economic information, and the remaining 5% is allocated for business operations.

The GSBL token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 30, 2022, investors who are interested in the GasBlock investment can easily buy and sell GSBL token on LBank Exchange right now.

