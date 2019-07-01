Yugabyte Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem

Simple, Automated Connectivity of YugabyteDB with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics Eliminates Silos Between Transactional Data and Analytics

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HybridCloud—Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform ecosystem. As an Intelligent Data Platform ecosystem partner, Yugabyte is excited to announce a new, native integration between YugabyteDB and Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, that will directly connect the two environments.

Tight integration eliminates the classic silos and challenges of sharing transactional data between a relational database management system (RDBMS) and analytics platforms. One-click integration will give users the ability to seamlessly stream data changes from YugabyteDB into Intelligent Data Platform, yielding powerful insights from business-critical data.

Database modernization is accelerating as businesses look to extract insights to inform critical business decisions. To adopt data-driven business models and embrace adaptive analytics, organizations need flexible, available, and resilient database solutions that consistently deliver data to business-critical applications at cloud scale.

By integrating YugabyteDB with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, Yugabyte will provide a single, consistent data ecosystem that enables organizations to quickly and easily analyze and act upon their data. The connection will be configured via a single, simple web portal where customers can select the Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) folders and YugabyteDB folders of interest, and query each via Synapse Analytics or other Microsoft Services.

“As businesses accelerate their modernization journeys, data is their most valuable asset. However, extracting full value from their data via the intelligent use of analytics requires continual access to business critical data. This is an enormous challenge for most organizations,” said Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and Co-Founder, Yugabyte. “A consistent data ecosystem is needed, providing tight integration that seamlessly connects systems and accelerates time to value. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform ecosystem, we can further help enterprises extract value from their data and embrace the journey to becoming data-driven organizations.”

Key benefits of the YugabyteDB-Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics Integration include;

Faster Time to Value : Customers reduce friction and complexity in creating and managing data flows from transactional data to the analytics platform.

: Customers reduce friction and complexity in creating and managing data flows from transactional data to the analytics platform. Democratized Data-Driven Decisions: Through a one-click integration, users can dramatically reduce the amount of time and expertise needed to leverage powerful, cloud-based analytics.

No Data Silos: Eliminate common data silos with YugabyteDB’s unified, versatile database for transactional applications.

Along with the native integration planned for release later this year, Microsoft and YugabyteDB customers can get started today by streaming changes from the YugabyteDB database into ADLS through YugabyteDB’s Change Data Capture (CDC) feature. Once in ADLS, customers can query the data with Azure Synapse Analytics and Power BI.

For information on deploying the solutions together today read more on the YugabyteDB and Azure Storage Options blog. For additional information visit www.yugabyte.com

Learn More: Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem announcement

About Yugabyte



Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

