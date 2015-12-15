Wolters Kluwer Tax + Accounting CEO Karen Abramson Wins Globee® in 15th Annual Women World Awards®

Abramson recognized for leading Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting tech transformation; expanding product portfolio into new adjacencies; driving organic growth during her nine-year tenure





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accounting–Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, named Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, a winner in its 2022 Women World Awards®.

The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry. For-profit, non-profit, and government organizations of all sizes from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations.

Abramson earned a Silver Globee® in the Woman Excellence of the Year in Accounting and Finance category. She was recognized for leading the transformation of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting from a traditional, on-premise tax and publishing business into a knowledge and technology-based tax, audit and corporate performance management business. During her nine-year tenure as CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, Abramson, who has also been named by Accounting Today as one of the Top 100 People Preparing for the Future in tax and accounting, has:

Consistently driven organic growth within the Wolters Kluwer division she leads;

within the Wolters Kluwer division she leads; Expanded the Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting portfolio beyond traditional offerings into key, strategic adjacencies that help offices of the CFO address new market needs, including Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) reporting and supply chain planning; and

beyond traditional offerings into key, strategic adjacencies that help offices of the CFO address new market needs, including Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) reporting and supply chain planning; and Led her division’s rapid technology transformation, evolving it from delivering strictly on-premise software to full cloud maturity.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting said:

“The best barometer of our success is the degree to which tax and accounting firms and corporate offices of the CFO leverage our technology solutions to drive their own growth, efficiency, resilience and agility. That’s why I’m particularly grateful for this recognition from the Women World Awards – it’s an honor that at its core acknowledges our team’s relentless commitment to driving true technological transformation with the tax and accounting industry.”

San Madan, President, Globee Awards said:

“Judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, evaluate each year’s Globee® nominees to identify the best and brightest. We’re pleased to congratulate Karen Abramson for earning this prestigious, international recognition, distinguishing herself as a world-class leader and innovator who is shaping the future of the tax and accounting industry.”

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

