Eideticom awarded two new computational storage patents

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eideticom, the leader in NVMe® Computational Storage, today announced it has been recently been assigned two new patents (11,372,714) for “System and Method for Performing Erasure Coding in a Distributed Storage System,” and (11,468,177) for “Apparatus and Method for Encrypting Data in a Data Storage System.”

The abstract of the patent (11,372,714) published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: A method and a hardware accelerator device are provided for performing erasure coding on the hardware accelerator device that includes a dedicated buffer memory that is resident on the hardware accelerator device and that is connected to a second device via a bus, the method includes receiving, at the dedicated buffer memory, write data directly from the second device via the bus such that receiving the data at the dedicated buffer memory bypasses a buffer memory connected to a central processing unit (CPU), performing, at the hardware accelerator, an erasure coding operation on the write data received at the dedicated buffer memory to generate parity data based on the received write data, transmitting the parity data directly to a storage device connected to the hardware accelerator device via the bus such that transmitting the parity data bypasses the buffer memory connected to the CPU.

The patent (11,372,714) application was filed on Feb 27, 2020.

Inventors: Stephen Bates, Saeed Fouladi Fard

The abstract of the patent (11,468,177) published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: A system and method that utilize an encryption engine endpoint to encrypt data in a data storage system are disclosed. In the system and method, the client controls the encryption keys utilized to encrypt and decrypt data such that the encryption keys are not stored together with the encrypted data. Therefore, once data is encrypted, neither the host of the data storage system, nor the encryption engine endpoint have access to the encryption keys required to decrypt the data, which increases the security of the encrypted data in the event of, for example, the data storage system being accessed by an unauthorized party.

The patent (11,468,177) application was filed on Dec 13, 2019.

Inventors: Stephen Bates, Saeed Fouladi Fard

To read the patent abstracts in full detail go to: https://patents.justia.com/assignee/eidetic-communications-inc

About Eideticom:

Eideticom was founded in 2016 with the mission of developing world-class Computational Storage solutions for cloud, HPC and enterprise data centers. Eideticom’s NoLoad® Computational Storage solutions are accelerating data center infrastructure enabling greater scalability, increased performance and dramatically lowering cost.

Contacts

Eideticom



Sean Lundy



[email protected]

Company Website



https://www.eideticom.com/