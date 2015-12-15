Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers Introduces the EKLR Signature Gaming PC Exclusively from Newegg

Limited-edition, player-endorsed Advanced Battlestations gaming PC sponsored by Newegg, GIGABYTE, Intel and OLOy now available; all sales benefit the Austin Ekeler Foundation

A top NFL running back, devoted PC gamer and popular livestream host, Ekeler rushes to the leading online retailer for tech products

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #austinekeler–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of the EKLR PC, the signature gaming computer endorsed by Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. The Advanced Battlestations (ABS) PC is sponsored by Newegg, GIGABYTE, Intel® and OLOy.





Available only in a bundle with a GIGABYTE monitor, the EKLR is now available exclusively at Newegg and the Newegg app. All sales benefit the Austin Ekeler Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with natural talent and limited financial resources looking to better themselves.

For details: https://newegg.io/ekeler_page

A popular online retail destination to shop for both chargers and technology products that require chargers, Newegg is partnering with the admired Los Angeles Chargers player and star running back for an endorsement partnership throughout the 2022-23 NFL season with promotional content to run on both Ekeler’s and Newegg’s social media channels.

As part of the promotional campaign, Newegg released a new commercial: https://newegg.io/ekeler_commercial

The EKLR ABS PC offers a design that shows strength and motion, representing the running back throughout its framework. The case is a powder blue, gold and white burst of lighting, reminiscent of Ekeler taking a handoff and sprinting through the offensive line into the opponent’s secondary. The one-of-a-kind ABS gaming computer, featuring Austin Ekeler Foundation logos on the case exterior, runs on both a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and a GIGABYTE B660 motherboard. The system is powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12400F processor. The memory is an OLOy Blade Series DDR4 3200 16GB RGB Desktop Memory. Assembled and customized by Buildeniac, Newegg’s PC building division, the unique gaming machine with a high-end modified case offers performance to play games with confidence.

The one-of-a-kind EKLR PC is currently available only in a bundle with a GIGABYTE G27F 2 27-inch gaming monitor. (Keyboard and mouse are sold separately.)

Only 30 units of the limited edition gaming PC and monitor bundle will be available, which mirrors Ekeler’s jersey number – 30. Every dollar of the EKLR bundle sales will be donated to the Austin Ekeler Foundation, which helps hard-working individuals with limited resources improve themselves by providing otherwise inaccessible opportunities.

The PC and monitor bundle are available at this page.

Ekeler, one of the top running backs in the NFL, tied the league lead last season with 20 touchdowns (12 rushing and 8 receiving) despite only playing in 16 of his team’s 17 games. He is only the second player in Chargers team history to score 20 touchdowns in a season. His 1,558 yards from scrimmage in 2021 were third among NFL running backs and sixth among all offensive players. The sixth-year NFL player from Western Colorado University scored three touchdowns in his most recent game, a win in Houston.

When he’s not on the field, Ekeler is frequently using a PC or other tech devices at home. He has built a loyal Twitch following through positive and lively livestreams.

When his schedule allows, he plays PC games, including League of Legends, on his high-end desktop gaming PC both casually and competitively against teammates. He has competed this year on “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming,” an online esports competition series featuring current and former NFL players and content creators.

Ekeler has also gained popularity among fantasy football players and was a frequent first-round fantasy draft selection before the season. Recognizing his growing national fantasy community, Ekeler sends a signed football jersey to two randomly selected fantasy football winners each week who prove their win was with Ekeler in their starting lineup. Uncommon among pro athletes, he embraces and frequently discusses fantasy football, including his fantasy scoring contributions, on various platforms.

“I use a PC frequently for just about everything — gaming, livestreaming, social media, fantasy football, managing my entrepreneurial endeavors and running my foundation,” said Ekeler. “The EKLR gaming PC provides everything I need to get done with a PC. This PC runs some of the best PC games to compete against others online – and I’m really competitive. I always enjoy hanging out and talking with people on Twitch or otherwise video chatting with friends. I want people to get this PC from Newegg.com, not just because it’s my gaming PC, but because all sales will go directly to my charity, which gives opportunities to people in need.”

Prior to the 2022 season, Ekeler made his debut at No. 46 on the NFL Top 100 Players List, which is decided by players’ votes.

“Austin Ekeler is a fan favorite because he has worked hard to become an elite NFL running back,” said Newegg CEO Anthony Chow. “We support the mission and community service of the Austin Ekeler Foundation so we’re glad to join our partners GIGABYTE, Intel and OLOy to donate all sales of our EKLR gaming PC to his charity. Teaming up with Austin Ekeler for the NFL season, offering a gaming PC endorsed by him and supporting the Austin Ekeler Foundation are all positives for Newegg.”

For more gaming PCs, use Gaming PC Finder.

About the Austin Ekeler Foundation

The Austin Ekeler Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has made its mission to help create opportunities for people to fulfill their passions and ultimately their lives. Ekeler launched his foundation’s first major project in June 2021, funding a new weight room for Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, Calif. Since then, the foundation has provided essential items to women experiencing homelessness through the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, donated five washer and dryer sets to schools across the city of Watts, donated various classroom items to multiple SoCal elementary school teachers, and provided football equipment to various youth programs across the country including brand new uniforms, helmets, pads, footballs and more. For more information, please visit https://austinekeler.com/.

About OLOy

OLOy is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance gaming memory and storage devices for gamers, PC enthusiasts, IT professionals and everyone who’s passionate for gaming. From ultra high-performance gaming memory to enterprise graded storage devices, OLOy delivers a full spectrum of memory and storage products that enable everyone to perform at their best. For more information, please visit https://www.oloymemory.com.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE offers a comprehensive product lineup that aims to “Upgrade Your Life.” With expertise encompassing consumer, business, gaming, and cloud systems, GIGABYTE established its reputation as a leader in the industry with award-winning products including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, mini PCs, monitors, and other PC components and accessories. For more information, please visit https://www.gigabyte.com/us

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company’s SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Note: For photos of the EKLR PC and Austin Ekeler with this Newegg promotion, please visit this link: https://newegg.io/ekeler_photos

Contacts

Media:

Eric Wein



Newegg Commerce Inc.



[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Lena Cati



The Equity Group Inc.



[email protected]

212-836-9611