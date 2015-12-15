The Florida Coalition for Children Foundation Launches Hurricane Ian Fundraising Efforts with Corporate Partners & NWN Carousel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the September 28th hurricane ravaged communities across the state of Florida, the Florida Coalition for Children Foundation (FCCF) has mobilized its network and established the FCCF Disaster Relief Fund to provide much needed funds and immediate assistance to support the rescue, relief, and recovery of the children, youth, and families associated with Florida’s child welfare system of care. FCCF is also looking to identify new Corporate Sponsors such as NWN Carousel, to support ongoing fundraising efforts.

The Foundation has the capacity and qualifications necessary to provide timely emergency response services resulting from Hurricane Ian by supplying funding and resources to individuals, families, and their support systems that provide care and resources in the affected communities. One hundred percent of the tax-deductible donations to the FCCF Disaster Relief Fund will be used to provide temporary housing, gas cards, fresh foods, clothing, household items, generators, items for home repair, and basic needs directly to families in Florida’s child welfare system of care.

The marshalling of FCC members and resources is a part of FCCF philanthropic history; the FCCF rapidly coordinated and deployed relief efforts for both Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018, providing supplies and linkages to services for thousands of Florida residents affected by those storms. The FCCF was also instrumental in aiding Florida human services workers with supplies of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The Florida Coalition for Children Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity that supports the Florida Coalition for Children’s member agencies and the children and families those agencies serve. The FCCF Disaster Relief Fund is monitored and reviewed annually by the external auditing firm, Purvis Gray & Co. The FCCF has received an unmodified audit for the last seven consecutive years.

About FCC:

The mission of the Florida Coalition for Children (FCC) is to advocate on behalf of Florida’s abused, abandoned, neglected, and at-risk children, and to support the agencies and individuals who work on their behalf.

The vision of the Coalition is to see a system of child welfare in Florida that is fully resourced, well-managed, and fulfills the needs of Florida’s vulnerable children and families.

With over 60 years of history in the state, FCC, which was originally called the Florida Association of Child and Family Agencies (FACFA), has grown and transformed alongside the child welfare system. In 2002, after the statewide implementation of a new community-based child welfare system, the Coalition changed its name and restructured to form an unprecedented partnership between child welfare service providers and the emerging community-based care lead agencies.

In addition to contracting with various state agencies to provide services, our members must also raise additional funds from private sources to provide programs and services to Florida’s vulnerable children.

FCC staff facilitate member collaboration and resource sharing, and alongside our members, educate state and local policymakers on the needs of Florida’s foster, adoptive and in-crisis families. Maintaining a strong presence in Tallahassee, the location of our association headquarters, FCC works with lobbyists, the legislative and executive branches, child welfare advocates, and members of the public to monitor and affect legislation relevant to our members and the children and families they serve.

