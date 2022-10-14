BackBay Communications Promotes George Spencer to Head of Impact Investing & ESG Team

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BackBay Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing firm focused on the financial services sector, today announced George Spencer, Vice President, has been promoted to lead the firm’s Impact Investing & ESG team.

In this newly created role, Mr. Spencer will oversee a dedicated team of professionals that focus on helping BackBay’s mission-driven clients shape their integrated communications programs to raise awareness of their leadership in the fast-growing sustainable finance space.

“We are thrilled to promote George to lead our impact investing & ESG team,” said BackBay Founder & CEO Bill Haynes. “Since the beginning of the year, we have increased our impact investing/ESG client base by nearly 75%. George’s expertise and passion for impact investing communications has been a great asset in bolstering the deep experience and credibility we have accumulated over years of partnering with impact investing firms. With George at the helm, we are positioned to continue to offer clients the highest quality PR, branding and marketing services tailored to the specific needs and demands of companies involved in impact and ESG investing.”

“Sustainable finance is growing rapidly, and many firms need a trusted partner who knows the landscape and the language to help shape their brand and communications in ways that support their most critical goals,” said Mr. Spencer. “BackBay is uniquely committed to this space and offers clients a dedicated team of experienced impacting investing communications professionals from Day One. I am very excited to lead the team and continue to build upon our success.”

Mr. Spencer joined BackBay earlier this year as a Vice President. Prior to joining BackBay, he was Senior Manager of Communications for the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), where he focused on promoting the organization’s vision and building its brand. In that role, he led the production of thought leadership content, working closely with the CEO and other senior leaders to craft opinion pieces and speeches and to launch GIIN’s podcast series. Before he began his work in impact investing, George spent more than a decade as a broadcast journalist, including more than six years reporting for NBC News in Philadelphia and New York. Judges honored George’s work with six Emmy awards over the course of his journalism career.

The Impact Investing & ESG Team is one of four industry-focused teams at BackBay. The teams, consisting of Asset Management, FinTech, Private Equity and now Impact Investing & ESG, represent the industries within financial services where BackBay has significant experience and expertise.

BackBay’s impact investing and ESG-focused experience includes: Adenia Partners, Athena Capital Advisors, BayBridge Ventures, Big Path Capital, Center Creek Capital, Circulate Capital, Developing World Markets, Folium Capital, The GIIN, Green Rock Energy Partners, IMPACT Community Capital, LeapFrog Investments, NorthSky Capital, Syridex Bio, Viridi Energy, and Vital Capital.

For more information on BackBay’s impact investing/ESG communications services and offerings please visit: https://www.backbaycommunications.com/impact-investing/

About BackBay Communications



BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations, thought leadership content development, and digital marketing agency focused on the financial services sector including Impact Investing & ESG, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Wealth and Asset Management, and Financial Technology. BackBay works with clients to help them build their brands and drive new business. BackBay has offices in Boston and London and global agency partner relationships. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.

