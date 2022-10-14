Balfour Beatty Communities Launches $7 Million Fort Hamilton Renovation Project

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, announced it has begun a $7 million exterior renovation project at Fort Hamilton Family Homes, a military housing community located at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in New York. As part of the project, Balfour Beatty Communities will renovate the exteriors on ten garden apartment buildings located in the community’s Doubleday Village neighborhood.

“The much-anticipated exterior renovations will enhance the look and feel of our Fort Hamilton community, while also improving the living experience for military families,” said Brian Beauregard, Army Project Director for Balfour Beatty Communities. “We are excited to deliver these modern upgrades to the homes on-base and we remain committed to investing in our military housing to meet the needs of our residents today and in the future.”

In 2019, Balfour Beatty Communities conducted a pilot project at Fort Hamilton, completing exterior renovations to three buildings on the property and improving resident satisfaction with the homes. The new renovations include replacing all existing vinyl siding with an upgraded fiber cement product that will significantly improve longevity, durability and curb appeal. In addition, all balcony doors, exterior light fixtures, trim, gutters and downspouts will be replaced and columns, doors and frames will be painted. The project is expected to be completed by May 2024.

“The pilot project provided several important insights that guided us during planning efforts for the exterior renovations to the rest of the Doubleday neighborhood,” said Beauregard. “The comfort and satisfaction of our residents will always be our top priority and we look forward to leveraging the feedback from the Army’s Tenant Satisfaction Survey to improve housing facilities and our overall service to residents.”

About Balfour Beatty Communities



Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception in 1999, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.

