Tamadoge (TAMA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Tamadoge (TAMA) on October 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TAMA/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading.

As the newest Doge on the block, Tamadoge (TAMA) pushes the boundaries of the Play-to-Earn space, while building a metaverse called Tamaverse where users can create and breed their own Tamadoge pet NFTs and let them battle with each other. Its native token TAMA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on October 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Tamadoge

Launched in July 2022, Tamadoge is a deflationary cryptocurrency whereby users can battle to climb up the leaderboard by gaining Dogepoints. Users with the most Dogepoints at the end of each month will be able to claim their winnings from the monthly Dogepool.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the gateway token of the Tamaverse – where users will be able to mint, breed and battle their own Tamadoge pets in the metaverse. It will give everyone the ability to mint the doge’s they want to, and will allow users to breed, train and battle their Tamadoge NFTs to top the leaderboard every single month.

Using the latest NFT and token standards, Tamadoge brings its user a token that can inject life into the Tamadoge pets. It’s working hard to ensure user’s Tamadoge feels like a member of their family, and the Tamadoge will grow with the user, becoming stronger over time. In the future, the Play-to-Earn opportunities will be expanding to include augmented reality experiences, allowing user’s NFT to play with its friends in the Tamaverse.

With a roadmap that is fully transparent, Tamadoge is working with a cutting edge development team to make sure it delivers its promises. Tamadoge is coming out the gate barking, becoming one of the biggest hyped meme coins of all time and pushing the boundaries of the Play-to-Earn space. It’s not just the future of the Doge ecosystem, it’s the future of Play-to-Earn.

About TAMA Token

TAMA is the native token of Tamadoge project. Its contract code was fully audited by Solid Proof and shown to be 100% secure. And its team was fully verified by Coinsniper to ensure anti-rug and complete project security.

Based on ERC-20, TAMA has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens. There will be 1 billion tokens in circulation at the token generation event, with 400 Million unminted and reserved for exchange listings. And the remaining 600 Million will become available to be minted over 10 years to power the Tamadoge project.

The TAMA token was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on October 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the Tamadoge investment can easily buy and sell TAMA token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

