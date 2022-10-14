CryptoLand (CLAND) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CryptoLand (CLAND) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLAND/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Combining real estate and blockchain technology, CryptoLand (CLAND) creates an ecosystem for real estate knowledge and information sharing and various auction information sharing that anyone can participate in anytime, anywhere. Its native token CLAND has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CryptoLand

CryptoLand is an all-in-one platform for real estate knowledge & information & auction sharing. It works with professional groups in various industries to create an environment that is easily accessible to people who are new to real estate, builds trust by continuously growing and developing services, and provides convenient UI/UX for users to break down the barriers of the real estate market and grow into an innovative platform.

The CryptoLand Q&A service allows users to ask real estate related questions and get answers from real estate experts. Users are divided into three roles: questioner, answerer, and curator, but in some cases, they can all have each other’s roles at the same time. By building a system that can play each role and a complex role together, anyone can produce and verify knowledge.

CryptoLand also builds a next-generation proptech that combines blockchain technology with O2O (Online to Offline) services. Its digital real estate auction system is based on blockchain and solves the problem of the rigid and closed real estate auction market. When the auction system is introduced into the real estate market, buyers have the opportunity to purchase at a low price, and sellers sell at an appropriate price, making it an economical and efficient system for the current era.

Furthermore, by making the assets purchased through auction participation at the actual foundation as NFTs, CryptoLand enables developers to implement programming that allows users and applications to interact with each other for the realization of services to be provided in the CryptoLand Metaverse. It plans to provide NFT auction rights including the assets to holders of CLAND tokens for more than one year. In addition, 10% of APY will be paid to holders who are less than a year old until the amount allocated to the reward pool is exhausted.

About CLAND Token

CLAND is the native token of CryptoLand. It’s used as a medium for interaction between ecosystem participants, incentives for participants to voluntarily activate the ecosystem, payment for data use, payment for dispute arbitration, payment for service provision, and collateral for guaranteeing contract performance.

Based on Klaytn network, CLAND has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for token sale, 10% is allocated for the ecosystem, 10% will be used for marketing, 25% is allocated for reward pool, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the remaining 5% is reserved.

The CLAND token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 7, 2022, investors who are interested in the CryptoLand investment can easily buy and sell CLAND token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

