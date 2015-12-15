Binarly Expands Leadership Team With Veteran Cybersecurity Executives

New additions to the management team bring experience from BlackBerry, Cylance, Dragos and Branch.

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FwHunt–Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, today announced the addition of veteran cybersecurity executives from BlackBerry and Dragos, expanding an experienced management team to deliver enterprise firmware security solutions at scale.

The new additions include former Blackberry VP of Research and Intelligence Eric Milam, who joins Binarly as Chief Product Officer; Dave Alfaro, former principal director of field operations at Dragos Inc., who will serve as Binarly’s head of customer success; and former Branch business development leader Igor Gonebnyy, who will serve as head of partnerships at Binarly.

Milam spent three years at BlackBerry after the company’s $1.4 billion acquisition of Cylance, where he served as VP of Research Operations and managed a threat intelligence operation that spanned the U.S., U.K., Japan and Australia.

Alfaro is also a former Cylance executive who managed the company’s ThreatZERO unit while Gonebnyy served in a technology partnership leadership role at Branch.

As Chief Product Officer, Milam will be responsible for transferring innovation and research into the Binarly platform for enterprise customers worldwide. Alfaro has joined Binarly to manage customer success operations, and Gonebnyy will take responsibility for technology partnerships.

“What truly sold me on Binarly was when I asked the simple question, ‘where do you see yourselves in three years?’, they had very articulate answers both personally as leaders and, even more so, their goals for the company. Not just ‘we want to be market leaders’ word-salads, but they came with detailed specifics on the ‘go to market’ path, business projections, ARR & growth targets, research and tool releases, marketing, everything.” – Eric Milam, Chief Product Officer, Binarly.

“I’m excited to be part of this Binarly mission to change the world, secure a key part of the software supply chain, and make it safer for humans everywhere.” – Igor Gonebnyy, Head of Technology Partnerships, Binarly.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the Binarly team and look forward to helping build incredible culture and mission all while solving some really hard problems and changing the face and future of firmware security.” – Dave Alfaro, Head of Technical Sales and Customer Success, Binarly

About Binarly

Founded in 2021 in Pasadena, California, Binarly brings decades of research experience identifying hardware and firmware security weaknesses and threats. Binarly’s agentless, enterprise-class AI-powered firmware security platform helps protect from advanced threats below the operating system. The company’s technology solves firmware supply chain security problems by identifying vulnerabilities, malicious firmware modifications and providing firmware SBOM visibility without access to the source code. Binarly’s cloud-agnostic solutions give enterprise security teams actionable insights, and reduce the cost and time to respond to security incidents.

