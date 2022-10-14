BIOFRONTERA INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK’S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 14, AND TUESDAY OCTOBER 18, 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (“Biofrontera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BFRI), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Friday, October 14, at 10:00 AM EDT, and Tuesday October 18, at 1:00PM CDT. Biofrontera Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

“These virtual presentations are the first in a series focused on investors in different parts of the United States. In the coming weeks, we plan similar presentations on a regular basis, aiming to inform a broad investor base about Biofrontera’s business strategy and recent corporate developments”, said Erica Monaco, CEO of Biofrontera Inc.

The presentations will feature Prof. Hermann Luebbert, Executive Chairman and Erica Monaco, CEO. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in one of these events will need to register using the links below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be on the company’s investor page.

REGISTER HERE:

Friday, October 14, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-bfri-2022-10-14-100000

Tuesday, October 18, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-bfri-2022-10-18-130000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products focused on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. In collaboration with healthcare providers, we are fully committed to advancing treatment options and patient care. Biofrontera, Inc. was founded in March 2015 to commercialize the FDA-approved flagship drug Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) gel, 10%, in the United States. In 2019, Biofrontera Inc. expanded its U.S.-product portfolio with the FDA-approved drug Xepi® (ozenoxacin) cream, 1%. With both FDA-approved products, Biofrontera Inc. is ideally positioned for sustainable growth.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

CONTACT:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Robert Thaemlitz: [email protected]

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Biofrontera Inc.

[email protected]