Biosenta Inc. Enters into an MOU with Voran Group Ventures Ltd. to collaborate on the commercialization of Biosenta’s Tri-Filler® Products

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biosenta Inc. (the “Company” or “Biosenta”) (CSE: ZRO) has signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding dated October 5, 2022, with VORAN GROUP VENTURES Ltd. (“Voran”) which will lead the way for the commercialization of Biosenta’s Tri-Filler® antimicrobial products in Canadian markets and worldwide.

The patented new material science Tri-Filler® products could set the new standard in antimicrobial materials as a safe and proactive option against biological and ecological threats.

“Tri-Filler® has the potential to make a positive impact to the antimicrobial properties of everyday surfaces,” said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc. “We are thrilled to be working with Voran to bring Tri-Filler® to the world marketplace.”

Chelsey Reschke, President and CEO of Voran Group, commented, “Establishing this MOU is the first milestone in our collaboration with Biosenta and we are delighted to be selected as a commercialization partner. The tremendous versatility of the Tri-Filler® products has the potential to revolutionize manufactured building materials and replace existing GHG-intensive commercial fillers. We are especially pleased to work with an impact-driven company like Biosenta.”

Biosenta’s Tri-Filler® is currently being tested at the University of Calgary with very encouraging results (please refer to News Release dated May 25, 2022). Additional updates will be provided in coming weeks.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta is a Canadian-based company that develops and manufactures a range of safe and environmentally sound chemical compounds for household and industrial applications.

About Voran: Based in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Voran Group is a leader in the development, commercialization, and distribution of advanced antimicrobial solutions. Voran’s pipeline of new products is driven by the demand of its customers, industry, and communities for safer, future-focused solutions. Voran’s capabilities in obtaining market authorizations under the most rigorous global regulatory requirements is the key differentiator in delivering results for its partners and customers.

Disclaimer

The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), including forward-looking statements relating the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. If any such risks actually occur, they could impact the potential for discussion, agreement or completion of the Transaction and/or materially adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of the Company’s common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For Further Information please contact:

Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc.

[email protected]

or

Chelsey Reschke, President and CEO of Voran Group Ventures Ltd.

[email protected]