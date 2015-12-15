BlackSky Files Two Registration Statements on Form S-3

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #earnings—BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has filed two S-3 Registration Statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The first S-3 Registration Statement registers for resale certain previously issued securities and shares underlying previously issued equity awards. The filing of this S-3 is administrative in nature and is intended to convert the prior registration statement on Form S-1 into a registration statement on Form S-3 so that BlackSky can incorporate by reference all future SEC filings into this S-3. No new share issuances are being made as part of this S-3 filing.

The second S-3 is a shelf registration statement that provides the Company with the ability to issue various types of securities including common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, depositary shares, warrants, subscription rights, purchase contracts, and/or units in one or more future offerings. The Company filed this shelf registration statement with the SEC to provide the Company with flexibility to access the capital markets in the future if circumstances arose that make the issuance of securities advantageous to the Company and its stockholders. The Company believes it is prudent to file the shelf registration statement as a matter of good corporate governance. No new share issuances are being made as part of this second S-3 filing.

For more information on the S-3 filings, please see the BlackSky’s investor relations webpage or the SEC’s website.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.

