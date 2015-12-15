KBRA Releases Research – Aviation ABS: Insurance Recoveries Suffer Major Delays
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research that discusses recent litigation between aircraft lessors and their insurance companies over the loss of assets stranded in Russia due to Western sanctions in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, as well how a resolution may impact aviation ABS trusts.
Click here to view the report.
