Byppo Technologies Inc. Launches Food Delivery Service BYPPOCampus For Universities

Gainesville, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2022) – Byppo, an online food delivery service company, has recently announced its newest service BYPPOCampus, which provides tailored services to universities and students.

BYPPOCampus provides solution for students looking to make additional income, network effectively, and earn work experience within the confines of campus grounds. In cooperation with universities and its dining services, BYPPO will allow students to sign-up as student runners to deliver food within school premises from on-campus food sources. The app will incentivize students to dine on campus with an in-app rewards program, BYPPOBucks.

As part of their sustainability efforts, BYPPOCampus’ student runners will either walk or use energy-efficient scooters, public transportation, and bikes for their deliveries. Aside from student runners, the service will also employ a team of campus-verified delivery personnel to ensure that, despite class schedules, all business hours are covered.

In addition to being a delivery solution for students, BYPPOCampus allows students to experience what it will be like to run their own business by becoming the student “BYPPOCampus CEO” for their campus. As “Student CEOs,” students can apply their skills directly from the classroom to campus grounds.

BYPPOCampus is a program tackling critical issues in today’s food and higher education industry. Many of these include how to increase student employment, educating students on unconventional sustainable practices, and building a social enterprise right on university campuses.

CEO Victoria Liu shares, “BYPPOCampus is a unique solution that connects students with safety, sustainability, and social responsibility at its core.“

Byppo has already started offering its new service to universities in the United States, including Liu’s alma mater, the University of Florida.

“Our collaboration with BYPPOCampus introduced the future of food delivery on college campuses. Food connects us, and using student-to-student delivery methods created a sense of community and warmth that is missing from commercial food delivery services,” shared Tim Bucolo, director of Gator Dining at the University of Florida.

Lary Lee, executive director of auxiliary services at the University of Colorado, praised the app for innovating in hospitality in higher education.

He shares, “The future of Higher Ed hospitality includes delivery as an innovative way to meet students, faculty, and staff where they are. And BYPPOCampus is simply the superior solution being able to connect with anyone, anywhere, at the moment of truth. Combined with experiential learning opportunities and social enterprise, there is no competition.“

BYPPOCampus is an innovative delivery platform for universities, currently delivering food from dining locations, but it will be expanding to include university bookstore deliveries by 2024. Students will soon be able to get lunch delivered, school supplies, and textbooks straight to their dorm rooms by another student-peer right on campus grounds.

About Byppo

Byppo Technologies LLC is a Florida-based online-ordering service that connects customers with local establishments by partnering with them and providing their users with a streamlined food-ordering experience. BYPPO offers affordable services and environmentally friendly alternatives to standard delivery methods.

Victoria Liu

BYPPO Email: [email protected]

BYPPO Phone number: (352) 325-3635

Website: www.byppo.com, www.byppocampus.com

