LBank Exchange Will List Qommodity (QAAA) on October 26, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Qommodity (QAAA) on October 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the QAAA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 26, 2022.

Qommodity (QAAA)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/141865_eb3bb94484313855_001full.jpg

By making untapped resources suitable for monetization, Qommodity (QAAA) is here to give people from all over the world the chance to access resources like gold without exploiting them. Its native token QAAA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Qommodity

Tandem Liber Holdings Limited (TLH) has been in Sierra Leone since 2008 and ever since established a noticeable Exploration, Prospecting & Mining company. Currently it holds the rights to four exploration licenses and one mining license covering an area of 354.5 sq. km. The search for finding a way to capitalize on their achievements, rejecting the traditional methods as only the happy few would benefit, has led to the establishment of Qommodity as the leading brand for monetization of natural resources.

The mission of Qommodity is to facilitate the largest transition of wealth in the history of mankind by making these untapped resources suitable for monetization. In doing so, it aims to give people from all over the world the chance to access these resources without exploiting them. In this process the focus is to monetize the asset in order to give it a value within the monetary system and to be compliant with all rules and regulations of the financial authorities.

Through high-quality market standards like NI 43-101, in ground resources will be verified to secure their monetary value. In this process the wealth transition will be realized through the tokenization of the natural resources on the blockchain. Through this verification process the untapped and unavailable wealth will be made transparent, verified and utilized by converting it into an undisputed asset.

Preserved nature compensates the carbon emissions that is currently a major point of attention. The vast majority of land mass, including jungles, gives the possibility to create certificates that can be traded in the international markets. By certifying of its carbon offset capabilities, Qommodity creates an additional source of wealth in a monetary value and a livable planet.

SourceLess Blockchain, the technology through which Qommodity will work, is the only blockchain technology on the market with completely carbon-free, environmentally friendly, fighting against climate change. Furthermore, through (micro) credit programs, and transfer of knowledge, education, local projects can be initiated, professionalism obtained, which will create jobs and a commercial model within the existing communities.

Qommodity’s monetization of natural resources, adaptation of disruptive technologies supported by a cutting edge interoperable blockchain eco system and hybrid solutions between crypto and the traditional monetary infrastructures will be the guarantee for a never-seen-before development.

About QAAA Token

QAAA is an asset backed Security Token with natural resources that exist in (African) countries.

Based on BEP-20, QAAA has a total supply of 50 billion (i.e. 50,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for mineral exploration, 5% is allocated to the team, 2.5% will be used for development, 5% is reserved, 10% is provided for token sale, 8% will be used for marketing, 14.5% is provided for liquidity, and the remaining 40% is allocated for development of 3 branches including agriculture, industry, and renewable energy.

The QAAA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 26, 2022, investors who are interested in the Qommodity investment can easily buy and sell QAAA token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

