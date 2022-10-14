Calix Extends the Power of the Calix Revenue EDGE Platform With Its 2nd Hardened System, the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm, So Service Providers Can Deliver Exceptional Experiences Everywhere From the Pool to the Porch and Beyond

Calix continues to extend the power of the Revenue EDGE platform outside the subscriber premises with a new hardened Wi-Fi mesh system that enables the ultimate Wi-Fi experience and managed services including Calix SmartTown

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) announced today at ConneXions 2022 the latest addition to the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of Wi-Fi systems. The GigaSpire® BLAST u4hm is a next-generation, dual-band outdoor Wi-Fi 6 mesh satellite system for the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform. Featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, it will bring high-bandwidth services outdoors to the patio, pool, porch, barn, and more. It supports all Calix managed services—including the new Calix SmartTown™—to increase subscriber reach, satisfaction, and loyalty. Further, with Wi-Fi 6 in the backyard and throughout the neighborhood, broadband service providers (BSPs) can more easily move into new markets and generate new revenue. Like all Revenue EDGE systems, the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm can be deployed in minutes and reduce OPEX thanks to pre-integration with the Revenue EDGE platform. Further, the u4hm—like all Calix Wi-Fi systems—can be managed by Calix Support Cloud® to assure seamless performance and an exceptional subscriber experience.

The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm hardened mesh satellite Wi-Fi 6 system will enable BSPs to:

Lower OPEX through ease of deployment and Calix Support Cloud integration. The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm mesh satellite system will automatically join with any Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi system to extend Wi-Fi coverage in the home and neighborhood. The newly expanded mesh network communicates with Calix Support Cloud, which adds the mesh system to the subscriber account and harmonizes the services on the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm, removing all human error-prone touch points.

Expand the boundary of SmartTown and Internet of Things deployment. With GigaSpire BLAST u4hm, BSPs increase SmartTown coverage—providing seamless Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition, subscribers are empowered to deploy security and innovative Internet of Things (IoT) devices without constraint, such as the seamless Calix Support Cloud-enabled Arlo Secure wireless cameras.

The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm residential hardened system is the latest in an ever-expanding portfolio of world-class Wi-Fi systems. Calix will continue to release even more systems that service providers can apply to even more use cases. This includes the GigaSpire BLAST u4g, a Wi-Fi 6-enabled all-in-one system that features gigabit speeds and easy Revenue EDGE platform deployment. Perhaps the most significant development to come is the GigaSpire BLAST u10xe. This new integrated system will be an evolutionary leap forward for residential Wi-Fi systems. The GigaSpire BLAST u10xe will deliver Wi-Fi 6E at 10-gigabit speeds to residential subscribers who insist on the fastest, most reliable way to enjoy the ever-growing suite of Calix managed services. With a minimalist form factor and a “one-box” deployment model, the GigaSpire BLAST u10xe will be the perfect solution for BSPs to offer the most demanding subscribers the premium service of their choice.

“Calix continues to expand the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E systems with this latest hardened mesh Wi-Fi system, delivering amazing Calix managed services to the premises and all the places people live, work, and play,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president, products, at Calix. “That’s the power of the Revenue EDGE platform. The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm mesh system is a perfect complement to the recently announced GigaPro p6he hardened Wi-Fi system, and both allow BSPs to deliver outdoor Wi-Fi to reach subscribers wherever they go. Broadband service providers can easily integrate our latest mesh system into the Calix SmartTown managed service with minimal OPEX. With the GigaPro p6he and GigaSpire BLAST u4hm, BSPs have the power to expand into new markets, deliver new managed services, enhance the subscriber connected lifestyle, and grow their value with their increasingly mobile subscribers for generations to come.”

Discover how the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm can deliver amazing subscriber experience in homes and communities.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

