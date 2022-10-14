Report Shows Increased Revenue and Productivity for Organizations Running Data on Kubernetes (DoK)

Insights from more than 500 Kubernetes users whose organizations are currently running data workloads on Kubernetes shows key factors driving adoption, and the steps most organizations follow when moving to DoK

OREGON CITY, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DoKC–Stateful workloads on Kubernetes are pervasive and users are seeing revenue and productivity gains with consistency as a key driver for adoption, according to a report released today by the Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC). The purpose of the second annual report was to measure the impact of running DoK, highlight specific benefits, and to serve as a roadmap for others to follow as they progress on DoK maturity.

The full report is available for download here: https://dok.community/data-on-kubernetes-2022-report/

“Data applications empower organizations to create new business models and transform industries, and Kubernetes is increasing the velocity with which they can be deployed. The benefits are tangible: organizations running data workloads in Kubernetes are seeing increased revenues and are making significant strides in productivity,” said Melissa Logan, DoKC director. “The report makes it clear: DoK is seen by industry leaders as a key element in the health of their business.”

As organizations progress on their DoK journey, they are adding more complex workloads to Kubernetes. Data from the report shows that moving databases and analytics workloads to Kubernetes is the first step for most organizations. Respondents of last year’s Data on Kubernetes 2021 Report placed analytics in sixth position. It has moved up to second position this year. Organizations then move to more advanced workloads such as AI/ML and streaming messaging.

Running data on Kubernetes is gaining momentum. Organizations are increasingly data-driven – and with their team, applications and infrastructure distributed across different environments, the complexity is also rising. In turn, they are looking for ways to standardize. Kubernetes is becoming a mission-critical tool to deploy any workload – including stateful ones – anywhere.

This year’s report found that running data on Kubernetes provides organizations with massive benefits:

Key findings

Data on Kubernetes has a transformative impact on organizations. A majority (83%) attribute over 10% of their revenue to running DoK. One-third saw their productivity increase twofold. These benefits are reported by all organizations, no matter their tech maturity;

The type of data workloads running on Kubernetes is shifting. Organizations are increasingly running more complex workloads such as Analytics (67%) and AI/ML (50%);

Respondents experience high satisfaction running DoK, however, Day-2 operations remain a significant challenge. Organizations are using multiple operators, listing security is the most important criterion for operator selection; and

Organizations’ increased adoption of DoK requires more talent. Lack of qualified talent ranked second on the list of top challenges, and 41% of respondents plan to upskill or hire DoK talent within the next three to six months.

Independent research firm Clearpath Strategies was contracted to survey more than 500 Kubernetes users to understand the types and volume of data-intensive workloads being deployed in Kubernetes, benefits and challenges, and the factors driving further adoption. The report was funded by DoKC sponsors.

About Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC)

Kubernetes was initially designed to run stateless workloads. Today it is increasingly being used to run databases and other stateful workloads. The Data on Kubernetes Community was founded in June 2020 to bring practitioners together to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes. An openly governed community, DoKC exists to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data. https://dok.community/

