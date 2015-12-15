Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbon6–Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing.





Most marketplace business owners utilize between eight and 15 disparate tools to complete day-to-day operations, with varying levels of support and education.

To simplify the online selling process, Carbon6 has acquired 16 software companies in 16 months (between May 2021 and September 2022). Founded by Justin Cobb, Kazi Ahmed, and Naseem Saloojee, the company is building a comprehensive and integrated set of tools that streamline ecommerce business management, including business intelligence, inventory management, and advertising solutions.

“Our vision is to become the ecosystem for marketplace entrepreneurs,” says Justin Cobb, CEO of Carbon6. “The Carbon6 experience goes beyond software. We’re developing the connective tissue that millions of sellers need to automate and accelerate their businesses, with the support of a broader network of entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to announce this investment and look forward to expanding our platform to serve the Amazon community.”

“The ecommerce marketplace is growing quickly but highly fragmented,” says Eddie Lee of White Star Capital. “We recognized that participating in this space would be an incredible opportunity, but that the next technology leader would need a veteran leadership team, the support of the Amazon seller community, and sufficient capital. Carbon6 undeniably had the first two, and we knew we could support the latter.”

Carbon6 intends to leverage this investment to build on its international customer base by opening offices in Europe and Asia. The company will also expand to marketplaces beyond Amazon, continuing to provide seamless omnichannel expansion opportunities to online businesses.

“It’s no secret that it’s getting harder and harder to sell online with constant supply chain challenges and marketplace platform changes,” says Carbon6 Co-Founder Naseem Saloojee. “Sellers need access to timely and accurate data, and connected software that translates insights into actionable results. Developed by the brightest Amazon experts, our innovative tools and education programs enable sellers to succeed at every stage in the entrepreneurial journey.”

Carbon6, which will have 20+ products by Q1 of 2023, is creating an integrated seller experience. With a global network of founders, employees, advisors, and acquired companies, Carbon6 is well positioned to serve the seller wherever they sell.

About Carbon6

Carbon6 simplifies the success of marketplace entrepreneurs with a connected ecosystem of tools and expertise. Developed by the brightest minds in the Amazon seller marketplace, Carbon6 helps businesses streamline everyday operations and maximize profit to turn opportunity into freedom.

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of December 2021, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for over $39.6 billion of commitments. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $497.6 billion as of December 31, 2021 in credit, private equity and real assets funds.

For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit http://www.midcapfinancial.com.



For more information about Apollo, please visit http://www.apollo.com.

About White Star Capital

White Star Capital is a global multi-stage technology investment platform that invests in exceptional entrepreneurs building ambitious, international businesses. Operating out of Guernsey, New York, London, Paris, Montreal, Toronto, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, our presence, perspective, and people enable us to partner closely with our Founders to help them scale internationally from Series A onwards.

For more information about White Star Capital, please visit https://whitestarcapital.com/.

