City of Lancaster, California, Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution Suite

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the city of Lancaster, California, for Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution suite, powered by Munis®. The city will use Tyler’s solutions for the management of city financials, human resources, revenues and payments, enterprise assets, content management, and managed detection and response.

“Our goal is to take advantage of a modern ERP system designed around public sector best practices, which will allow us to streamline and improve processes that will result in timely, accurate, and easy-to-access information,” said George N. Harris II, finance director, city of Lancaster. “We’re pleased to be working alongside Tyler to help us meet this goal for our staff and city.”

Tyler’s Enterprise ERP system will help the city consolidate information, processes, and functions. It will also eliminate separate departmental systems and spreadsheets in favor of a single system that connects the city’s financial and non-financial applications through a shared database. Additionally, Tyler’s Enterprise ERP system will help the city:

Eliminate redundant data entry

Run custom financial information reports and eliminate the need for manual input

Forecast budget within the system and run budget scenarios

Have access to a user-friendly and intuitive interface to promote productivity

Streamline business processes to take advantage of best practices through automation, integration, and workflows

Provides interface capabilities with third-party systems

“We are pleased to be working with the city of Lancaster to help them achieve their goal of streamlining and improving their ERP processes,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “We are confident that our premier solution will not only help reduce redundancies and increase accuracy, but we’ll be able to deliver additional benefits like running budget scenarios and being able to interface with other systems.”

Lancaster is located in northern Los Angeles County in southern California. It has a population of more than 176,000, making it the 30th largest city in the state.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

