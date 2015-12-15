Inder Sidhu Joins Innovaccer’s Leadership Team

Former Cisco and Nutanix executive joins the company as Chief Customer Officer to further enhance Innovaccer’s customer-centric approach, and drive customer success and growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that Inder Sidhu has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Inder will lead Innovaccer’s customer journey and all the delivery teams—including implementation, account management, and customer support—that enable it. He will play a crucial role in Innovaccer’s long-term growth by enhancing existing and developing new strategies and programs that foster exceptional experiences that ensure customer success, satisfaction, and retention.





Inder’s joining Innovaccer as CCO supports Innovaccer’s long-held commitment to a customer-centric approach, which aims to ensure the company delivers maximum value at every touchpoint through obsessive attention to meeting customer requirements, an unwavering focus on performance metrics, investment in high-performing delivery teams, and maintaining Innovaccer’s standing as #1 in customer satisfaction and loyalty in its market.

“I came to Innovaccer because the company is truly transforming healthcare,” Inder said. “Many have tried and continue to try, but Innovaccer’s customers are measurably succeeding. We’re playing a crucial role in connecting EHRs and other disparate IT systems in a way that delivers immense value to patients, providers, payers, and life sciences companies. There’s a massive opportunity to continue to do that at scale, and it all starts by ensuring that each and every one of our customers is 100% successful. The company’s track record of execution is outstanding, with more than 96,000 providers now leveraging the Innovaccer Health Cloud to deliver higher quality, whole-person care to over 39 million patients.”

Inder brings four decades of experience in business strategy, digital transformation, business operations, and customer success to his new role. Before joining Innovaccer, he was executive vice president of Customer Success and Business Operations at Nutanix, a cloud software and infrastructure solution provider. Before joining Nutanix, Inder was senior vice president of Strategy and Planning at Cisco, developing the go-to-market strategy that helped the company grow from $1 billion to $50 billion in annual revenue. Inder also co-led Cisco’s highly profitable $16 billion Enterprise business, its rapidly growing $7 billion Emerging Countries business, and its digitally driven Worldwide Professional Services business. Earlier, Inder was a consultant with McKinsey & Company, an engineer with Intel, and a developer at a Silicon Valley startup through its successful IPO.

Inder is a New York Times best-selling author of “Doing Both: Capturing Today’s Profit and Driving Tomorrow’s Growth,” and “The Digital Revolution: How Connected Innovations are Transforming Your Industry, Company and Career.” Both titles draw on his deep industry knowledge about digital transformation, customer experience, and strategic and operational insight. He also teaches, or has taught, at Harvard University, Stanford University, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California, Berkeley. He is a board member of Goodwill of Silicon Valley, and has served three terms as a member of the Graduate Board of The Wharton School. Inder is an alum of Harvard Business School; Wharton; The University of Massachusetts Amherst; and IIT, Delhi.

“Inder is an industry luminary and among one of the most recognizable voices in digital transformation and customer success,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “We’re excited that he’s joined our executive leadership team to ensure we continue to deliver the highest quality customer experiences and develop deep, enduring partnerships with our customers. His expertise in innovation and corporate growth will help us take our company and our culture of customer-centricity to the next level.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

