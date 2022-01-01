Cohesity Appoints Karen Egan Chief Customer Experience Officer

Former VMware, Motorola, and Apple Leader Brings Deep Expertise in Software Technical Support

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced that Karen Egan has joined the company as chief customer experience officer. Based in Cork, Ireland, Egan has global responsibility for the company’s customer experience, including Professional Services, Success, and Support teams.

The technology and support veteran brings more than 27 years of experience in the software and IT industry, with 20 years in technical support. In addition, people and culture are always at the top of Egan’s mind and she is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Before joining Cohesity, Egan served as a SVP of Global Support at VMware, where she was responsible for global support of new and strategic products, all customer escalations, and customer success for VMware’s solutions. Under her leadership she led the team to ensure a seamless and excellent support experience for enterprise, commercial, and SMB customers across all product suites including on-premises, SaaS and hybrid offerings. Egan also drove and implemented the transformation across VMware’s support operations to align with the company’s transition from perpetual license to subscription and SaaS offerings. Prior to her 15- year tenure at VMware, Egan held roles at Motorola and Apple.

“Karen’s proven leadership, deep understanding of customer management and support, her laser focus on customer relationship management, and her extensive background in software infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and SaaS makes her the ideal choice for this role,” said Mohit Aron, founder and chief technology and product officer, Cohesity. “Karen also understands how impactful a strong company culture can be in terms of employee engagement, and has a flair for leadership-generating motivation and enthusiasm across all levels of the organization. We’re thrilled to have Karen on our executive leadership team.

“I’m excited to join Cohesity’s seasoned leadership team and take the amazing global customer experience team to the next level,” said Egan. “Thousands of customers rely on Cohesity solutions to manage, secure, protect, and recover data in multicloud and hybrid environments all on one unique platform. Through our customer experience team, I’m thrilled to help customers advance data security and accelerate their move to the cloud, while providing best-in-class support and professional services.”

