Sedex appoints new Chief Financial Officer as importance of ESG grows

London, 4 October 2022 Leading sustainability company Sedex is delighted to announce the appointment of Sonny Bangar as Chief Financial Officer.

Bangar joins Sedex as environment, social and governance (ESG) and operating sustainably become increasingly crucial for businesses. Bangar will sit on Sedex’s Executive Team and Board of Directors to help drive the business’s strategic aim: being a leader in making global supply chains more socially and environmentally sustainable.

Bangar brings substantial experience drawn from a 30-year career in senior finance and operational roles, across global businesses of various sizes in the technology, digital media, and managed services industries. A qualified accountant and Board representative experienced in business-wide transformation through both organic and inorganic growth, including acquisition, and raising investment, he takes on accountability for financing Sedex’s ambitious growth plans.

Sonny Bangar, Chief Financial Officer at Sedex, says: “I’m delighted to join Sedex at such an exciting time for the business. I joined partly because I relate strongly to their values, and believe in the huge potential Sedex has within the ESG and sustainability sector to help companies advance their goals. I look forward to working with the Board and Executive Team to shape and implement our strategy.”

Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer at Sedex, says: “Sonny brings to Sedex valuable and wide-ranging experience in change management and financial strategy. I believe his expertise will be extremely beneficial to Sedex as we continue to develop our sustainability data, supply chain assessment and insights services for our members. We welcome him warmly!”

Sedex continues their transformation programme to deliver the essential data-led tools and technology that arm companies with the knowledge to inform critical decisions on advancing sustainability and driving positive change.

About Sedex

Sedex is the trusted partner for ESG and sustainable impact, providing accessible, affordable and intelligent tools that enable businesses to tackle key sustainability issues. Over 66,000 businesses use Sedex’s platform, technology and insights to manage business risk, build supply chain visibility, comply with legislation, operate sustainably and drive positive impacts for people and the environment. Our tools support companies to gather, store and analyse relevant data, feeding into reporting and enabling businesses to demonstrate tangible progress with credible evidence.

Sedex is a membership organisation with offices in Australia, Chile, China, India, Japan and the USA. Members include many of the world’s biggest brands, such as John Lewis & Partners, Reckitt, Unilever, Rémy Cointreau, British Airways, The Body Shop and all major UK supermarkets.

