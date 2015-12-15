COMPASS Pathways to Hold Virtual Capital Market Day on 12 October 2022

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today the agenda for its virtual Capital Markets Day on 12 October 2022 at 8:00 am ET (1 pm UK).

Topics to be covered at the event span the design of the Phase 3 program for COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD), TRD treatment landscape, commercial strategy, digital tools, and pipeline. It will be hosted by the Company’s leadership team and will include leading key opinion leaders:

The event may be accessed at through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website or by clicking here.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to register and ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the event.

A replay and archived edition of the event will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for [30 days] following the event.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also running phase II clinical trials of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, [email protected], +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, [email protected], +1 401 290 7324