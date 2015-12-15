Hampleton Partners appoints Konstantin Kastius as Managing Director expanding its Frankfurt office

Frankfurt/London – 4 October 2022. Hampleton Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Konstantin Kastius to the position of Managing Director based in Hampleton’s Frankfurt office.

Konstantin has over 20 years’ experience in the mid-cap segment primarily advising financial sponsors as well as “Mittelstand” companies and corporates on domestic and cross-border transactions. Most recently, he advised entrepreneurs and mid-cap companies on growth equity financings and M&A related activity.

Konstantin spent the early part of his M&A career at German bank Sal. Oppenheim and Hauck & Aufhäuser Corporate Finance. He then co-founded the German office of Alantra, an international investment bank and alternative asset management firm. During his tenure at Alantra, he held responsibility for the Technology & Services sector in Germany with particular focus on digital media/digital agencies and marketing services, IT and Cloud Services, as well as online gaming.

Konstantin also has advanced expertise in buy and build scenarios, such as the successful creation of diva-e group, a leading German digital service provider, backed by EMERAM Capital Partners.

Konstantin holds a Bachelor of International Business Administration from International Management School (INTERMAS) in Malente, Germany.

Miro Parizek, Founder and Principal Partner at Hampleton, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Konstantin, a highly respected executive and M&A advisor, to our dynamic team. His appointment strengthens Hampleton’s capabilities in the Digital Commerce and IT Services segments, and he will support us with his broad network and transactional experience to advise clients in these fast-changing sectors.”

Source: RealWire