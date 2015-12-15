GovInvest Names Michael Fryke as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO brings deep operational and governmental expertise to further accelerate rapidly growing business

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GovInvest, the pioneer of financial forecasting software for public sector agencies, today announced the appointment of Michael Fryke as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Fryke’s priorities include leading the next phase of growth and expanded investment in the Company’s advanced public sector forecasting platform. He succeeds Ted Price, a co-founder of GovInvest, who will continue to bring GovInvest solutions nationwide as the Company’s chief customer advocate.





Fryke brings more than 20 years of experience growing enterprise software companies in both the commercial and public sector segments. Most recently, he was General Manager at NetDocuments where he managed all go-to-market functions and delivered record customer and revenue growth.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this role and for the future of the Company,” said new Chief Executive Officer Michael Fryke. “GovInvest has an exceptionally talented team that is transforming the efficiency and financial accountability within the public sector.”

“Michael brings a wealth of experience along with the relationships needed to grow GovInvest’s market share and optimize our technology to help governments forecast quickly and confidently,” said Price. “With his leadership, we’ll expand our customer base while enabling a broader group of clients to leverage modern forecasting strategies to best manage public agency finances.”

Fryke’s proven leadership experience will help ensure that GovInvest continues to innovate, delivering on its promises to customers, employees, and prospects. Fryke previously was CRO at EMS Software and President North America at RPM Global. Earlier in his career, Fryke was a Partner at IBM Global Business Services and a Vice President at Oracle.

“GovInvest is on a strong growth curve with the recent partnership with the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan to provide all MERS municipal members with cutting-edge tools to promote sound fiscal management practices,” said Fryke. “I’m excited to lead GovInvest’s national client expansion and retention, having successfully positioned technology products in our target market.”

This news follows last year’s Level Equity investment of $11 million, with another capital investment on the horizon, to fund growth initiatives and accelerate GovInvest’s ability to serve the needs of public sector agencies looking to expedite accurate financial analysis through comprehensive forecasting software services.

About GovInvest Inc.

Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own financial forecasting at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. We employ and partner with industry-leading actuaries, senior public finance professionals and best-in-class engineers to provide an unmatched service. GovInvest’s pioneering technology quickly pays for itself and provides real-time, visual projections that help our clients simplify communications with stakeholders and make better informed decisions for years to come. Learn more at www.govinvest.com.

