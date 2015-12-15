CoreStack Names Sri Chandrashekar Chief Digital Officer

Former CEO of Optio3 Brings Proven Track Record of Innovation to CoreStack’s Leadership Team

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudComputing–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that Sridhar (Sri) Chandrashekar will be joining the CoreStack leadership team as Chief Digital Officer (CDO). A highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of innovation, Chandrashekar is the former CEO of Optio3, which was acquired by CoreStack earlier this month. As CDO, he will be driving the acceleration of the product roadmap and enhancing the platform for CoreStack. The goal is to expand and scale the product portfolio while creating innovative differentiation.

Chandrashekar was the Co-founder and CEO of Optio3, an AI-powered operations management company based in Seattle, WA. Prior to his time at Optio3, Chandrashekar was the founding General Manager and VP of the IT Operations Management (ITOM) business unit at ServiceNow, growing revenue from zero to an amount in excess of $100MM business in less than four years. Chandrashekar joined ServiceNow after 18 years at Microsoft. He has been awarded 24 patents for his work at Microsoft and ServiceNow.

Chandrashekar has already worked with CoreStack team, driving the integration of Optio3’s technology into CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform. “We’ve been leveraging Optio3’s technology in our platform for a while now and have had tremendous success with it,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CoreStack Founder and CEO. “We now have the opportunity to bring the Optio3 team’s expertise in-house and can further tailor the technology to support our enterprise customers’ needs. Having Sri join the CoreStack leadership team as Chief Digital Officer is just icing on the cake. As we work to bring NextGen Cloud Governance to the world, Sri’s leadership, experience, and command of the industry will give us a huge advantage.”

“CoreStack is at an inflection point in its growth curve with a phenomenal pipeline of Fortune 5000 customers,” said Sri Chandrashekar, the new CDO. “The Optio3 team is highly specialized in delivering high-scale platforms and SaaS solutions to those enterprise customers. I’m excited that we’re working together to achieve CoreStack’s ambitious vision and product roadmap for NextGen Cloud Governance, and I’m looking forward to uncovering new digital opportunities in my role as CDO.”

CoreStack helps enterprises unleash the power of cloud on their terms by providing a NextGen multi-cloud governance platform that is Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN). This NextGen governance solution enables proactive multi-cloud governance and 360-degree visibility across financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in a unified dashboard.

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, enabling reporting, recommendation, and remediation and providing single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

